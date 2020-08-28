SPORTS

1-MIN READ

US Midfielder McKennie Poised To Be 1st American At Juventus

TURIN, Italy: Midfielder Weston McKennie is poised to become the first American player at Juventus.

The nine-time defending Serie A champion posted photos of McKennies arrival in Turin on Thursday ahead of an expected loan from German club Schalke.

The deal reportedly involves a clause requiring Juventus to purchase McKennies full rights at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old McKennie can play any of the midfield positions, which makes him a flexible option for new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.

McKennie started playing soccer while spending part of his childhood in Germany.

Other American-born players in Serie A have included Alexi Lalas, Giuseppe Rossi, Michael Bradley and Oguchi Onyewu.

McKennie joined Schalke since 2016.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: August 28, 2020, 1:07 AM IST
