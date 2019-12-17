Take the pledge to vote

US Olympic Figure Skater Discovers 'Shocking' Tumor After Going to Hospital for Stomach Virus

Maia Shibutani, who had won bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics, revealed that doctors discovered a tumor in her kidney during a recent hospital visit.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 17, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
US Olympic Figure Skater Discovers 'Shocking' Tumor After Going to Hospital for Stomach Virus
Maia Shibutani

US figure skater Maia Shibutani took to social media to reveal that doctors discovered a tumor in her kidney when she a recent hospital visit due to a stomach virus.

Maia performs with her brother Alex Shibutani and had won the bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In an Instagram post, Shibutani revealed that she underwent surgery over the weekend to remove the tumor while sharing a photo of her lying in her a hospital bed.

It’s been a really tough week. Back in October, I got sick and had to go to the ER while I was in New York. It ended up being a stomach virus, but they ran some tests that showed an abnormality - it was recommended that I have a follow-up appointment to take a closer look. After an MRI earlier this week in LA, I was told that I had a small mass on one of my kidneys. Receiving this news has been incredibly shocking and difficult to handle. I’ve been so scared, but I have had the full support of my family, doctors, and nurses. I had surgery yesterday to remove the tumor. The surgery was successful and I was able to keep the rest of my kidney. I am in recovery at the hospital and have been in a lot of pain post-surgery, but I am grateful. My doctor said there is a 60/40 chance that the tumor was malignant versus benign (we will know soon), but I am young, healthy, and feel fortunate that this was detected so early. While this is deeply personal news, I don’t want rumors to spread, or for anyone to worry in case people say they saw me at the hospital. (Next time, just say “hi”) • I am going to try and stay positive and focus on my recovery. I appreciate all of the support and good vibes sent my way. My fingers are crossed, too. ??

"It's been a really tough week," Maia wrote in her Instagram post,

"Back in October, I got sick and had to go to the ER while I was in New York. It ended up being a stomach virus, but they ran some tests that showed an abnormality - it was recommended that I have a follow-up appointment to take a closer look," she wrote. "After an MRI earlier this week in LA, I was told that I had a small mass on one of my kidneys."

Though she had a successful surgery, Maia added that the doctors say there is a "60/40 chance that the tumor was malignant versus benign".

Maia said the news "has been incredibly shocking and difficult to handle," she thanked everyone who supported her.

"I've been so scared, but I have had the full support of my family, doctors, and nurses," she wrote, later adding, "I am young, healthy, and feel fortunate that this was detected so early."

"I am going to try and stay positive and focus on my recovery," she concluded the lengthy post. "I appreciate all of the support and good vibes sent my way. My fingers are crossed, too."

