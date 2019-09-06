US Open: 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu Beats Belinda Bencic to Set Up Final vs Serena Williams

New York: Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu will play 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams for the US Open title after a tense 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 win over Belinda Bencic in Thursday's semi-final.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is just the second women's Grand Slam finalist from Canada -- after Eugenie Bouchard at Wimbledon in 2014 -- and will bid to become the first teen Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova won at Flushing Meadows in 2006.

"It's just surreal. I really don't know what to say. It's a dream come true playing Serena in the finals of the US open. It's crazy, it's crazy," Andreescu said.

Yes, @Bandreescu_, this is definitely REAL LIFE! 🇨🇦🙌 See you on Saturday in the final... 😉#USOpen

"I think it's just all the hard work I've put in through the years. If someone told me a year ago I would be in the US Open final this year, I'd tell them they were crazy."

Andreescu, in her US Open main draw debut, saved a set point in the opening set against fellow first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Bencic, the 13th seed from Switzerland, before edging the tie-break.

She trailed by a double break at 5-2 in the second set but reeled off the final five games to set up a rematch of last month's Toronto final against the 37-year-old Williams, who retired from that clash with a back injury.

