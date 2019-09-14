Take the pledge to vote

US Open 2019 Champion Bianca Andreescu Flaunts Customised WWE Belt

Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams to become the first Canadian to win the US Open.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 14, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
US Open 2019 Champion Bianca Andreescu Flaunts Customised WWE Belt
Bianca Andreescu received a WWE belt. (Photo Credit: @Bandreescu_)
US Open 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu has received a customised World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Championship belt on Friday. The US Open winner tweeted a picture of herself with the belt writing, "Thank you @WWE for the gift!! Who trynna square up?"

The customised belt has Bianca's full name written on it along with the US Open logo.

Notably, Triple H had recently shouted out both the Men's and Women's US Open winners on Twitter, showing off the custom WWE Championships that will be sent to each of them.

Taking to Twitter, Triple H had posted an image of the Women's Championship belt and written, "Her first appearance in the @USOpen.. Her first grand slam title..The first Canadian to win the #USOpen… And now her first @WWE Raw Women's Championship to celebrate! Congrats @Bandreescu_! #SheTheNorth."

For the men's division, he posted, "An incredible end to 4 HOURS and 50 MINUTES in the finals of the @USOpen. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal…this custom @WWE Championship should help celebrate your 19th Grand Slam Title!"

Andreescu became the first Canadian ever to win the US Open when she defeated Serena Williams in straight sets on Saturday.

With the loss, Serena lost her second US Open final in a row. She was defeated by Naomi Osaka in 2018.

Rafael Nadal on his part won an unbelievable match that went on for nearly five hours against Daniil Medvedev to win his 19th major championship.

Notably, England team too had earlier received a customised WWE Championship title after theior stellar win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
