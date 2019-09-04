US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stan Wawrinka to Reach First Grand Slam Semi-final
Fifth seed Medvedev's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph sent him into a Friday matchup against the later winner between Bulgaria's 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov and Roger Federer.
Daniil Medvedev was gentler and calmer in the quarterfinal. (Photo Courtesy: CNN)
New York: Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who has been dubbed the villain of the US Open for his on-court antics and comments, advanced to his first Grand Slam semi-final Tuesday at the US Open by defeating three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka while Roger Federer eyed his 46th Grand Slam semi-final berth.
Fifth seed Medvedev's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph sent him into a Friday matchup against the later winner between Bulgaria's 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov and 38-year-old Federer, owner of a record 20 Grand Slam titles.
"I'm really happy to be in my first semi-final," Medvedev said. Medvedev struggled with a sore left quadriceps muscle that had him think about quitting the match in the first set.
"Before the match I was feeling perfect. In the first set I think I pulled my quadriceps," Medvedev said.
"I had a really big pain in my quadriceps and thought I wasn't going to continue the match."
Medvedev took a medical timeout and had the area taped and took a painkiller.
"In the fourth set, I started feeling the painkiller and started moving better," he said. "For sure I hope to be ready for the semis."
Medvedev, at 23, becomes the youngest US Open semi-finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2010 and Russia's first Slam semi-finalist since Mikhail Youzhny at the 2010 US Open.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stan Wawrinka to Reach First Grand Slam Semi-final
- I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan
- Zao, a New Chinese AI App Lets You Swap Your Face With Any Celebrity in 8 Seconds
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- 'You're Good': Naomi Osaka Consoles Opponent Coco Gauff after US Open Win, Internet Moved