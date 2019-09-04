Take the pledge to vote

US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stan Wawrinka to Reach First Grand Slam Semi-final

Fifth seed Medvedev's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph sent him into a Friday matchup against the later winner between Bulgaria's 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov and Roger Federer.

AFP

Updated:September 4, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stan Wawrinka to Reach First Grand Slam Semi-final
Daniil Medvedev was gentler and calmer in the quarterfinal. (Photo Courtesy: CNN)
New York: Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who has been dubbed the villain of the US Open for his on-court antics and comments, advanced to his first Grand Slam semi-final Tuesday at the US Open by defeating three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka while Roger Federer eyed his 46th Grand Slam semi-final berth.

Fifth seed Medvedev's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph sent him into a Friday matchup against the later winner between Bulgaria's 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov and 38-year-old Federer, owner of a record 20 Grand Slam titles.

"I'm really happy to be in my first semi-final," Medvedev said. Medvedev struggled with a sore left quadriceps muscle that had him think about quitting the match in the first set.

"Before the match I was feeling perfect. In the first set I think I pulled my quadriceps," Medvedev said.

"I had a really big pain in my quadriceps and thought I wasn't going to continue the match."

Medvedev took a medical timeout and had the area taped and took a painkiller.

"In the fourth set, I started feeling the painkiller and started moving better," he said. "For sure I hope to be ready for the semis."

Medvedev, at 23, becomes the youngest US Open semi-finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2010 and Russia's first Slam semi-finalist since Mikhail Youzhny at the 2010 US Open.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

