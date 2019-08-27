Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

US Open 2019: Defending Champ Novak Djokovic Eases Into Second Round With Straight Sets Win

The top-seeded Serbian said the surface of the blue court during his 6-4 6-1 6-4 first round win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena was very similar to last year when he picked up his third U.S. Open title.

Reuters

Updated:August 27, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Open 2019: Defending Champ Novak Djokovic Eases Into Second Round With Straight Sets Win
Novak Djokovic hits to Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round on day one of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: Novak Djokovic was feeling right at home on the Arthur Ashe Stadium hardcourt on Monday, which may be bad news for anyone hoping to deny the defending champion from adding to his Grand Slam tally.

The top-seeded Serbian said the surface of the blue court during his 6-4 6-1 6-4 first round win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena was very similar to last year when he picked up his third U.S. Open title.

"I didn't notice any significant difference. It is cooler in terms of weather than it was last year," said Djokovic, who has won four of the last five Grand Slam titles.

"I really like the conditions of the balls, the speed of the court, the weather is fantastic. You know, it's just very enjoyable."

Djokovic had never before faced Carballes Baena and spent the opening set figuring out his opponent before cruising home and into the second round where he will face another first-time opponent in Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero.

The 32-year-old Serbian, who has reached at least the semi-finals in every U.S. Open he has competed in since 2006, will obviously be a favourite in his next match but is not taking anything for granted.

"I have people, analysts in my team that are responsible for providing data and information and video and data analysis on every next opponent that I play against," said Djokovic.

"I have to do my homework. I think it's something that is so logical and so normal. You know, it's part of, in a way, my job as well to get myself ready for what's coming up."

Djokovic has a tough draw given both in-form Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev and five-times champion Roger Federer are among his projected opponents en route to the final.

The world number one said his mindset at this point in his career has not changed given he is two Grand Slam titles shy of Rafa Nadal on the all-time list and four away from matching Roger Federer's record tally of 20.

"It's no different approach than it was in the past ten years. Very motivated, very focused, very determined to do well," said Djokovic.

"I have been in this particular situation many times in my career, and I know, you know, what feels comfortable for me, what I need to do in order to get far in the tournament."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram