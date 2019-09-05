Take the pledge to vote

US Open 2019: Fan Buys $53,000 Tickets For Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Final Which Will Never Happen

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have never met in the US Open and the former's quarter-final exit means another year will pass without a Fedal match in New York.

September 5, 2019
US Open 2019: Fan Buys $53,000 Tickets For Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Final Which Will Never Happen
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
A US Open fan has a hefty reason to rue Roger Federer's unexpected exit from the tournament as he had paid over $53,000 for four tickets to the final in the hope of seeing the Swiss compete against his arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

As Roger Federer looked set to make it to the semi-finals by winning the third set against Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-final on Tuesday, sports business journalist Darren Rovell took to Twitter to reveal the purchase.

"The seats are three rows off the court," Rovell wrote, revealing that each ticket was $10,815 before other charges made the total amount to $53,230.80.

But the ticket-buyer's hopes were soon dashed as Dimitrov made a comeback and defeated Federer in five sets.

Dimitrov, who had won just one of his eight previous matches before the US Open, won the fourth set to force a fifth one during which Federer's movement was restricted due to an injury.

Federer's exit means remarkably another year will pass without him and Nadal meeting at Flushing Meadows.

After Novak Djokovic's exit on Sunday, fans were expecting to see the first Federer and Nadal face-off in New York City.

Nadal, who defeated Diego Schwartzman on Thursday morning to secure a place in the semi-finals, also required treatment on his arms during the match but he said afterwards that it was just due to humidity and that his body was fine.

"Physically I am fine. Today was a very heavy day, big humidity out there. I'm this kind of player who sweats a little, but sometimes under these conditions it's tough," Nadal said in the on-court interview.

