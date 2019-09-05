US Open 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman: Nadal Storms Into Semi-finals

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman HIGHLIGHTS, US Open 2019 Quarter-final: Rafael Nadal seals the last semi-final berth up for grabs as he beats Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the last men's singles quarter-final of the US Open in New York on Thursday. He will take on Matteo Berrettini next, who earlier beat Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(5) to enter his first Grand Slam semi-final.
It was a tough battle for Nadal throughout the match as Schwartzman posed a powerful challenge but Nadal stepped up in the most crucial moments to come out with the victory. The third set was the simplest was the Spaniard as he broke Schwartzman twice to enter the semi-final in two hours and 46 minutes.
Sep 5, 2019 10:16 am (IST)
"Straight sets but big challenge, especially after the first sets where I lost four games in a row. He is very difficult to stop when confident. I had some mistakes of course. Super happy that I accepted the situation and challenge and kept going. I'm in the semi-final and it means everything.
"Physically I am fine. Today was a very heavy day, big humidity. I am a player who sweats a bit (laughs) so it troubles a bit but I started to feel better towards the end. Just can say, thank you very much everyone for staying here, means a lot to me, thank you very much for the support. I worked hard for nights like these.
"I saw him (Berrettini) play. Big serve, big forehand, moving well. He's making big steps forward every week. Tough match but this one gives me confidence. Now is the moment to keep going. Rest and practice a bit tomorrow and I hope to be my 100 per cent for the semi-final."
That's a rocket of a forehand from Rafael Nadal on the first service of Diego Schwartzman. There is a sense of urgency here in Rafael Nadal after both his arms were tended to by the trainer.
He, however, follows up that winner with a forehand into the net and it's 15-15.
Nadal is now firing all cylinders. He fires forehand after forehand making Schwartzman run from one corner to the other to get an error from the Argentinian. Brutal stuff. It's 30-30.
And the first match point has arrived for Nadal on Schwartzman's serve.
Once again, Nadal's forehand strikes come good as Schwartzman hits the net. Nadal has reached the semi-final!
Nadal wins 6-4, 7-5, 6-2
Sep 5, 2019 10:04 am (IST)
Rafael Nadal holds his serve to love and the Spaniard is now just a game away from reaching the semi-final. Does Diego Schwartzman have anything left in the tank here?
Set 3: Nadal 5-2 Schwartzman. Nadal leads the match 6-4, 7-5
Sep 5, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
Two winners from Rafael Nadal and an unforced error from Diego Schwartzman means Nadal is 40-0 up on the Argentinian's service game.
Schwartzman saves one as Nadal plays the ball over.
Another loopy ball from Nadal to Schwartzman and that has caused trouble to the Argentinian. He sends the ball back to which Nadal replies with a strong forehand. As the Spaniard comes to the net, Schwartzman reaches out to get a lob but the ball goes over and it's a break.
Set 3: Nadal 4-2 Schwartzman. Nadal leads the match 6-4, 7-5
Sep 5, 2019 9:57 am (IST)
Rafael Nadal is getting those serves in first time and is managing to kiss the lines to win points in his service game. 40-15 up, he advances to the net and get a close-to-the-net volley, Schwartzman runs forward to get it but his touch takes it wide. Nadal in the lead again.
Set 3: Nadal 3-2 Schwartzman. Nadal leads the match 6-4, 7-5
Sep 5, 2019 9:52 am (IST)
Diego Schwartzman is still getting those winners. He comes up at the net once again and fires that backhand on the angle to get the point. He then puts in a strong serve to level up the third set.
Set 3: Nadal 2-2 Schwartzman. Nadal leads the match 6-4, 7-5
Sep 5, 2019 9:48 am (IST)
Rafael Nadal holds his serve 40-15 to go 2-1 up in the third set. Schwartzman is making a couple of forays but Nadal's serve has been largely untroubled in the early stages of any set. Nadal, however, has called the trainer to the court and his arm is being tended to.
Set 3: Nadal 2-1 Schwartzman. Nadal leads the match 6-4, 7-5
Sep 5, 2019 9:44 am (IST)
Diego Schwartzman holds his nerve and his serve to keep it level in the third set early on. Nadal is still tentative as Schwartzman's court coverage and net advancements are troubling him but the Argentinian needs to break Nadal first in order to put the Spaniard under any sort of pressure.
Set 3: Nadal 1-1 Schwartzman. Nadal leads the match 6-4, 7-5
Sep 5, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
Diego Schwartzman is not giving up! He takes Rafael Nadal to deuce in the first game of the third set, despite losing the first two sets after fighting from double break down situations.
At deuce, Schwartzman hits the forehand wide after a bit of a duel with Nadal to give the advantage to Spaniard. Nadal then serves wide and kills it at the net to hold his serve.
Set 3: Nadal 1-0 Schwartzman. Nadal leads the match 6-4, 7-5
Sep 5, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
Schwartzman just didn't do enough there. He had two chances to come in and win the point but he played right into the hands of Nadal and the Spaniard eventually got a forehand winner to go 0-15 up.
A double fault from Schwartzman means Nadal is now 0-30 up. The Argentinian is serving to stay in the second set.
Two looping balls at Schwartzman from Nadal and then he hits the forehand right on the line to go 0-40 up. THREE SET POINTS FOR NADAL!
Schwartzman saves two with Nadal sending the ball wide.
Nadal takes it on the third opportunity and Schwartzman sends the ball into the net. Nadal now has one foot in the semi-final and this will be devastating for Schwartzman.
Nadal takes the second set 7-5. He took the first 6-4
Rafael Nadal misses a routine forehand and then fires a gorgeous bullet backhand to get the point. This is edge-of-the-seat stuff!
40-15 up, Nadal misses another basic forehand. Uncharacteriscally, Nadal has made 18 unforced errors on the forehand so far.
Nadal serves wide right on the line to take the game and lead once again in the second set. Schwartzman will serve to stay in the set once more.
Set 2: Nadal 6-5 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Sep 5, 2019 9:17 am (IST)
STAT ALERT: Diego Schwartzman has won 14 of the last 17 points against Nadal, he holds his serve to love and he levels up this second set. This is absolutely sensational from the Argentinian!
Set 2: Nadal 5-5 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Sep 5, 2019 9:15 am (IST)
AND HE HAS DONE IT AGAIN! Rafael Nadal was serving for the second set for the second time and Diego Schwartzman steps up his game again. A brilliant passing shot with Nadal at the net earned him the break back and we are back on serve in this second set. This quarter-final continues to spring surprises.
Now Schwartzman will serve to stay in the set.
Set 2: Nadal 5-4 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Right after breaking Nadal, Schwartzman holds his serve to love. Rafael Nadal has another chance to serve out the second set. Can Schwartzman do the unthinkable again?
Set 2: Nadal 5-3 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Sep 5, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
Diego Schwartzman doesn't ever give up, does he? He absolutely runs across the baseline, using all his strength to somehow make the returns. Nadal at the net is unable to kill the point despite three chances and in the end, Schwartzman rains a brilliant down-the-line winner to take the point and go up 30-15.
A first double fault from Rafael Nadal gives Diego Schwartzman a break point.
Nadal serves it wide and Schwartzman gets a decent return but Nadal comes to the net and plays the ball deep on the Argentinian's forehand, which the Argentinian picks up. Nadal then volleys, Schwartzman reaches it but hits it wide. It's deuce.
What a sensational volley from Schwartzman to earn another break point. And this time he makes it count with a brilliant forehand winner. He is right back into this. Schwartzman is putting up a show here even though Nadal is still edging him through.
Set 2: Nadal 5-2 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Rafael Nadal is beginning to roll it again and Diego Schwartzman is majorly falling behind. Two exceptional winners from Rafael Nadal to get another break and now Nadal will be serving for the second set.
Set 2: Nadal 5-1 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Sep 5, 2019 8:50 am (IST)
Two absolutely brilliant winners from Schwartzman and he goes 30-0 up in the Nadal service game right after getting broken in the previous. He has a window over here.
Nadal is not having any of it though. Two advances at the net to win points and Nadal has levelled it t 30-30.
Nadal serves to the T and Schwartzman scrambles to get the return. Nadal advances towards the net a little but sends the forehand wide. It's break point for Schwartzman. Nadal saves it with an ace down the T.
Another winner to Schwartzman's forehand as he scrambled to return that serve and Nadal has the advantage. He gets a perfect serve to hold his serve here.
Set 2: Nadal 4-1 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Sep 5, 2019 8:45 am (IST)
An error from Schwartzman and then a double fault gives Nadal a 30-0 lead in this fourth game.
However, Schwartzman is still staying true to his game, playing dangerously with the lines to create opportunities for himself at the net. One forehand over from Nadal and a winner from Schwartzman at the net means it's 30-30.
Another winner from Schwartzman Nadal's backhand and the Argentinian goes up 40-30. He, however, blows up the ball to take it to deuce.
What a winner down-the-line from Schwartzman. Makes a solid second serve to which Nadal gets a basic forehand reply but Schwartzman had anticipated that well. A bit of footwork to get on top of the ball and the Argentinian crushes the ball for an advantage.
Now Nadal comes up with a scintillating down-the-line backhand pass. With Schwartzman at the net, Nadal stretches to get to the ball but gets the winner to advantage.
Nadal makes Schwartzman hassle for the ball across the court, gets a short ball at the net and crushes the ball with an overhead smash. Nadal has the break.
Set 2: Nadal 3-1 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
It has been pretty straightforward in the second set so far. The craziness of the first set is behind Nadal and Scwartzman and they are both holding up well here.
Set 2: Nadal 2-1 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Sep 5, 2019 8:33 am (IST)
Diego Schwartzman is not backing down either. He puts behind that disappointing first set loss and holds his serve 40-15 to level up the second set. Nadal is still missing some easy shots and Schwartzman can target that tentativeness of the Spaniard.
Set 2: Nadal 1-1 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4
Sep 5, 2019 8:30 am (IST)
Nadal starts the second set with an easy service game. After taking that edgy first set, one feels that the Spaniard has settled down and Schwartzman is the one chasing this now.
Set 2: Nadal 1-0 Schwartzman. Nadal took the first set 6-4.
Sep 5, 2019 8:23 am (IST)
It will be interesting to see how Schwartzman responds from here. He was a double break down in that first set against Rafa Nadal. He broke back the Spaniard twice to go back on serve but right at the death, a couple of backhand errors cost him the entire set. All the hard work he put to come right back into the set went to waste.
Sep 5, 2019 8:21 am (IST)
For all that short height of Diego Schwartzman, the speed in his legs is sensational. Nadal makes him run from one corner to the other and he not only gets there, he is able to add to the speed and angle behind the ball. He gets a short ball from Nadal and smacks it down-the-line for a winner.
Schwartzman misses the volley and sends it into the net. SET POINT for Nadal!
Second serve for the Argentinian and after a couple of shot exchanges, his backhand hits the net and Nadal takes the set. What a rollercoaster this has been!
Diego Schwartzman has ruffled some feathers, he is forcing Rafael Nadal to make mistakes. The Spaniard looks far from comfortable.
Nadal stops and takes a lot of time to serve and when he does, Schwartzman takes the lead. He sends a spinning, angled shot to Nadal's backhand and the Spaniard is slow to react and hits it in the net. Schwartzman has two more break points.
Nadal saves them both! On the second break point, Nadal serves it wide and the Argentinian stretches to return. Nadal moves to the net and gets a volley and though Schwartzman reaches the ball, he hits the forehand wide.
An overhead smash and Nadal has the advantage, Nadal is pumped up with that now.
A good serve to the T from Nadal and Schwartzman gets the short return but Nadal misses the easy forehand. We are back to deuce.
What a lob from Diego Schwartzman! Nadal is left absolutely stranded at the net after Schwartzman drew him up front. Deuce No.3 in this Nadal's service game!
Schwartzman sends an easy forehand wide and advantage again for Nadal and this time he makes it count. A massive service hold for the world No.2.
Set 1: Nadal 5-4 Schwartzman
Sep 5, 2019 8:04 am (IST)
Diego Schwartzman is matching Nadal stroke by stroke at the moment. The spin and angle he is putting behind the ball is troubling Nadal. If Nadal started this match on a train, Schwartzman chased and chased and he has now entered that very train. This has been sensational from the little man.
Schwartzman is now finding his flair. He forces Nadal to the baseline and as soon as he gets a short ball, he caresses it with a beautiful net drop to go 30-0 up on Nadal serve.
Schwartzman is raining down winners here! He is bringing a lot of variety on board here and Nadal seems tentative right now. He gives another short ball to Schwartzman and the Argentinian comes to the net and hits the winner. He has THREE break points now!
In his second break point, Schwartzman and Nadal engage in a brilliant rally from the baseline. Schwartzman is not afraid to move forward and take the ball early. He is putting power and angle behind the ball and Nadal hits the forehand wide. WE ARE BACK ON SERVE! What a start to the quarter-final.
Set 1: Nadal 4-3 Schwartzman
Sep 5, 2019 7:53 am (IST)
Diego Schwartzman has finally got his teeth into the match here.
30-0 up, Schwartzman runs across the court on the baseline to force Nadal to hit that one extra shot and Nadal misses an early overhead.
The Argentinian holds his serve but he is still one break down.
Set 1: Nadal 4-2 Schwartzman
Sep 5, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
Rafael Nadal is not letting up! Schwartzman manages a 30-0 lead in the fifth game of the first set but a shot forehand from him means Nadal punishes it with a brilliant winner.
Nadal hits the net and Schwartzman finally has a couple of break points here.
Nadal saves one break point with a perfect serve on the T.
But Schwartzman makes the second one count as Nadal makes an unforced error, sending his forehand wide.
Set 1: Nadal 4-1 Schwartzman
Sep 5, 2019 7:44 am (IST)
That's relentless from Rafa! He keeps sending his fiery forehands into Schwartzman's backhands and shortening the angle each time, leading the Argentinian to hit it out eventually.
Trailing 0-30, Schwartzman sends a spinny backhand deep at Nadal, who is unable to control his shot and sends the ball over.
Schwartzman's forehand hits the top of the net and the ball falls on his side, another break point for Nadal!
Schwartzman's slice did Nadal absolutely no trouble, he gets around the ball and hits an angled forehand to draw an error from the Argentinian. Double break up!
Set 1: Nadal 4-0 Schwartzman
Sep 5, 2019 7:39 am (IST)
Rafael Nadal is up and running in this quarter-final. 15 minutes in and Nadal leads Schwartzman 3-0 in the first set. After a tough battle in Schwartzman's service game to get the break, Nadal easily serves it out to consolidate the break.
Rafael Nadal entered the US Open semi-final for the third straight year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Nadal has found a way again to take the second set 7-5. He served for the second set twice but Schwartzman managed to break him back on both occasions only to lose his serve 5-6 down to lose another set in disappointing fashion. Nadal now has one foot in the semi-final.
Nadal took the first set against Schwartzman 6-4 after a seesaw battle. Nadal started like an express getting a double break and going 4-0 up in the quarter-final. Schwartzman, however, stormed right back from there and took the next four games to make it 4-4. However, Nadal fended off a couple of break points in the seventh game to go 5-4 up. With Schwartzman serving to stay in the set, he made a couple of backhand errors and now trails in the match.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the US Open, this is Rafael Nadal's golden chance to get his hands on a fourth title in New York. Nadal last won the US Open in 2017, where he beat South Africa's Kevin Anderson in straight sets. Last year, Nadal had reached the semi-final but had to retire midway due to injury.
Nadal's journey to the quarter-final has been fairly simple, where he beat his opponents in straight sets twice in the first three rounds with his second round being a walkover. He was taken to four sets by Marin Cilic in the pre-quarterfinals but the Spaniard came out with flying colours, even executing a scintillating around the net shot.
The match was being played at the biggest tennis court in the world, Arthur Ashe Stadium.