US Open 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman: Nadal Storms Into Semi-finals

Sep 5, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

"Straight sets but big challenge, especially after the first sets where I lost four games in a row. He is very difficult to stop when confident. I had some mistakes of course. Super happy that I accepted the situation and challenge and kept going. I'm in the semi-final and it means everything.

"Physically I am fine. Today was a very heavy day, big humidity. I am a player who sweats a bit (laughs) so it troubles a bit but I started to feel better towards the end. Just can say, thank you very much everyone for staying here, means a lot to me, thank you very much for the support. I worked hard for nights like these.

"I saw him (Berrettini) play. Big serve, big forehand, moving well. He's making big steps forward every week. Tough match but this one gives me confidence. Now is the moment to keep going. Rest and practice a bit tomorrow and I hope to be my 100 per cent for the semi-final."