US Open 2019, Live score and Updates, Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov: Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer's shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss.

Coming into the US Open, the 78th ranked Dimitrov, dubbed "Baby Fed" because of the similarities between his game and Federer's, did not look much of a threat, posting just one win from his last eight matches. But the Bulgarian, who had been ranked as high as number three, has found some form on the New York hardcourts and claimed his first win in eight meetings with the 20-times Grand Slam winner.

Federer looked razor sharp to start the match but was not able to maintain his usual high level against the gritty Bulgarian. The turning point came in the fourth set, Dimitrov fighting off five break points to win the set and level match at 2-2.

Before the start of the fifth set Federer called for the trainer, who, after a brief conversation with the 38-year-old, escorted him off the court for a medical time out to deal with an apparent back problem. When play resumed Dimitrov seized his chance, breaking Federer to open the fifth and then a second time with the Swiss unable to mount any defence as the Bulgarian went on to claim the biggest win of his career.

Before this match, Federer was 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts. Dimitrov will now go into his first semifinal against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka in the other quarterfinal, to also reach his first semis.

Medvedev Reaches First Semis

Medvedev, meanwhile, advanced to his first Grand Slam semi-final Tuesday at the US Open by defeating three-time major winner Wawrinka.

Fifth seed Medvedev's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph sent him into a Friday matchup against the later winner between Bulgaria's 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov and 38-year-old Federer, owner of a record 20 Grand Slam titles.

"I'm really happy to be in my first semi-final," Medvedev said. Medvedev struggled with a sore left quadriceps muscle that had him think about quitting the match in the first set.

"Before the match I was feeling perfect. In the first set I think I pulled my quadriceps," Medvedev said. "I had a really big pain in my quadriceps and thought I wasn't going to continue the match."

Medvedev took a medical timeout and had the area taped and took a painkiller. "In the fourth set, I started feeling the painkiller and started moving better," he said. "For sure I hope to be ready for the semis."

Medvedev, at 23, becomes the youngest US Open semi-finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2010 and Russia's first Slam semi-finalist since Mikhail Youzhny at the 2010 US Open.

Ruthless Serena Rolls on

Serena Williams earned her 100th win at the US Open on Tuesday with a brutal 44-minute demolition of Wang Qiang, firing an ominous warning to rivals in her pursuit of record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

Six-time US Open champion Williams dismantled Chinese 18th seed Wang 6-1, 6-0 in a complete mismatch that was the quickest at this year's tournament to set up a semi-final clash with Ukrainian trailblazer Elina Svitolina.

"Wow, wow," said Williams, who brought up a century of US Open wins to move to within one of the all-time leader Chris Evert.

"It's really unbelievable, literally. From when I first started here, I think I was 16, I didn't think I would ever get to 100. I didn't think I would still be out here."

Williams, who is seeking a 24th major title to match Margaret Court's longstanding record, smacked 25 winners against first-time Slam quarter-finalist Wang, who failed to hit a single one.

The 27-year-old Wang had not lost a set during her best Slam run that included a defeat of reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty in the last 16, but she was powerless to stop a Williams onslaught at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

