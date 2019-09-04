US Open 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Live Telecast
Rafael Nadal will take on Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the quarter-final of the US Open 2019.
Rafael Nadal in action at US Open (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Spaniard Rafael Nadal will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in US Open 2019 men's singles quarter-finals on Thursday at 5:30 am. The second-seeded Nadal outclassed 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the previous round, whereas, 20th seed Schwartzman defeated Alexander Zerev 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 to make it to the last eight for the first time since 2017.
Rafael Nadal, who has won three US Open titles and 18 Grand Slam titles will eye to move closer to one of Roger Federer's tally of 20 as both Federer and Novak Djokovic are out of race.
What time will US Open 2019 Men's Singles Quarter-Finals Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman will start?
World Number 2 Rafael Nadal will be in action against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman on Thursday in 2019 US Open Men's Singles Quarter-Finals match. The US Open 2019 Quarter Finals Nadal vs Schwartzman clash is scheduled to start at 5:30 am.
Where to watch US Open 2019 Men's Singles Quarter-Finals Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman on live streaming?
The US Open 2019 Men's Singles Quarter-Finals between Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 5. The upcoming 2019 US Open Men's Singles Quarter-Finals fixture will begin 5:30 am. Tennis fans can watch the US Open 2019 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-finals clash on Hotstar.
