Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

US Open 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Live Telecast

Rafael Nadal will take on Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the quarter-final of the US Open 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Open 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Live Telecast
Rafael Nadal in action at US Open (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Spaniard Rafael Nadal will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in US Open 2019 men's singles quarter-finals on Thursday at 5:30 am. The second-seeded Nadal outclassed 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the previous round, whereas, 20th seed Schwartzman defeated Alexander Zerev 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 to make it to the last eight for the first time since 2017.

Rafael Nadal, who has won three US Open titles and 18 Grand Slam titles will eye to move closer to one of Roger Federer's tally of 20 as both Federer and Novak Djokovic are out of race.

What time will US Open 2019 Men's Singles Quarter-Finals Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman will start?

World Number 2 Rafael Nadal will be in action against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman on Thursday in 2019 US Open Men's Singles Quarter-Finals match. The US Open 2019 Quarter Finals Nadal vs Schwartzman clash is scheduled to start at 5:30 am.

Where to watch US Open 2019 Men's Singles Quarter-Finals Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman on live streaming?

The US Open 2019 Men's Singles Quarter-Finals between Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 5. The upcoming 2019 US Open Men's Singles Quarter-Finals fixture will begin 5:30 am. Tennis fans can watch the US Open 2019 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-finals clash on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram