US Open 2019 Men's Singles Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal Live Telecast
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will take on each other in US Open final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Three-time champion Rafael Nadal will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in 2019 US Open men's singles final on Sunday at 1.30AM. The 33-year-old Spaniard, who is looking for a 19th Grand Slam title, will be fighting for his fourth US Open title. The US Open 2019 Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles final will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The world No.2 registered a 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini to make it to the US Open final. Daniil Medvedev, who has made it to his first Grand Slam final, beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-finals.
What time will US Open 2019 Men's Singles Final Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal start?
Rafael Nadal will be in action against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Sunday in 2019 US Open Men's Singles Final. The US Open 2019 Final Medvedev vs Nadal clash is scheduled to start at 1.30AM.
Where to watch US Open 2019 Men's Singles Final Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal on live streaming?
The US Open 2019 Men's Singles Final between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 9. The upcoming 2019 US Open Men's Singles Final fixture will begin 1.30AM. Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal final can be watched on Hotstar.
