US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Daniil Medvedev Live Telecast

Grigor Dimitrov will face fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in US Open men singles semi-final 2019 on Saturday at 1:30 am. The 28-year-old has made it to his maiden US Open semi-final after he defeated five-time champion Roger Federer 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a quarter-finals clash. On the other hand, the 28-year-old Medvedev defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the quarters to become the youngest US Open men's semifinalist since 2010. The 2019 US Open semi-final Grigor Dimitrov vs Daniil Medvedev will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the other US Open 2019 Semi-final, world number 2 Rafael Nadal will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini. The 2019 US Open men's singles Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal semi-final fixture will begin 3:30 am.

What time will US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-Finals Grigor Dimitrov vs Daniil Medvedev will start?

Where to watch US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-Finals Grigor Dimitrov vs Daniil Medvedev on live streaming?

