News18 » Sports
1-min read

US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-finals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini Live Telecast

US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal will take on Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-finals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini Live Telecast
Rafael Nadal will play Matteo Berrettini in the US Open semi-final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Three-time champion Rafael Nadal will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini in 2019 US Open men's singles semi-finals on Saturday at 3.30AM. The 33-year-old Spaniaard, who has advanced to the US Open semi-finals for the eight-time, is eyeing his fourth US Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy. The US Open 2019 Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini Men's Singles semi-finals will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world No.2 registered a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Argentine Diego Schwartzman to make it to the US Open semis. Matteo Berrettini, who has made to US Open semi-finals for the first time, defeated Gael Monfils in a thrilling five-setter in the quarter-finals.

What time will US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-finals Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini start?

Rafael Nadal will be in action against Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Saturday in 2019 US Open Men's Singles Semi-finals match. The US Open 2019 Semi-finals Nadal vs Berrettini clash is scheduled to start at 3.30AM.

Where to watch US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-finals Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini on live streaming?

The US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-finals between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. The upcoming 2019 US Open Men's Singles Semi-finals fixture will begin 3.30AM. Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini semi-final can be watched on hotstar.

