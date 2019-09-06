US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-finals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini Live Telecast

Three-time champion Rafael Nadal will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini in 2019 US Open men's singles semi-finals on Saturday at 3.30AM. The 33-year-old Spaniaard, who has advanced to the US Open semi-finals for the eight-time, is eyeing his fourth US Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy. The US Open 2019 Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini Men's Singles semi-finals will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world No.2 registered a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Argentine Diego Schwartzman to make it to the US Open semis. Matteo Berrettini, who has made to US Open semi-finals for the first time, defeated Gael Monfils in a thrilling five-setter in the quarter-finals.

The US Open 2019 Men's Singles Semi-finals between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. The upcoming 2019 US Open Men's Singles Semi-finals fixture will begin 3.30AM. Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini semi-final can be watched on hotstar.

