US Open 2019: Mike Bryan Fined $10,000 for Gun Gesture at Line Judge
Bryan, playing alongside twin brother Bob, held his racquet upside down and pointed it towards the official after successfully challenging an incorrect call.
Mike Bryan apologised and said the gesture was meant to be playful. (TV grab)
New York: American doubles player Mike Bryan was fined $10,000 by the US Open on Sunday for his using racquet his to make a shooting gesture at a line judge.
Bryan, playing alongside twin brother Bob, held his racquet upside down and pointed it towards the official after successfully challenging an incorrect call.
Chair umpire Mariana Alves issued a code violation against Mike Bryan for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Bryan brothers, winners of 16 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, went on to win the second-round match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Argentina's Federico Delbonis.
It is the highest fine received by a male player so far at this year's tournament.
"I apologize for any offense I may have caused. We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful," Bryan said in a statement cited by the New York Times.
"But given the recent news and political climate I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again."
Seven people were killed in Texas on Saturday in the latest of several mass shootings to occur in the United States this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream
- We were Concentrating So Much on Daenerys & Jon Snow, Say Game of Thrones Makers on Coffee-Cup Gaffe
- Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs