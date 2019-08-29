US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Suffers Shoulder Injury Scare as Treatment Required during 2nd Round Match
Novak Djokovic is the top seed at US Open 2019 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New York: Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off a nagging shoulder concern Wednesday to overcome a spirited Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets in the second round of the US Open.
The world number one received medical treatment to his left shoulder throughout the match on his way to a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 win.
"It was definitely affecting my serve and backhand. I don't want to talk about it too much," Djokovic said.
"I was definitely tested and this is something I've been carrying for quite a while now.
"It wasn't easy obviously playing with pain but you have to hope you'll get some opportunities and find a way to fight.
"It's not the first time I'm facing this kind of adversity or challenge. It is what it is and I'm just grateful to be on the court."
Top seed Djokovic will play the winner between 27th seed Dusan Lajovic and American Denis Kudla in the third round.
