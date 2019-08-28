Take the pledge to vote

US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Rampant as Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas Lead Exodus

Rafael Nadal's path cleared up as Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista Agut all lost their opening round matches.

August 28, 2019
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Rampant as Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas Lead Exodus
Rafael Nadal started his US Open campaign with a bang (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New York: Rafael Nadal launched his tilt at a fourth US Open title Tuesday with a swift defeat of John Millman as other leading seeds in his half of the draw tumbled out in the first round.

Four players in the world's top 10 -- Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista Agut -- lost Tuesday to ease Nadal's potential path to the final.

The Spanish second seed -- US Open champion in 2010, 2013 and 2017 -- needed barely two hours to see Millman off 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the world number 60 from Australia unable to reproduce the magic that saw him stun Roger Federer here a year ago.

"The beginning, the first match, is always a little bit new even if I've played here plenty of times," said Nadal, who meets Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis next. "I think I played well and in general am very happy with the way I started.

"He (Millman) showed last year what he's able to do when he's doing well and I came on court with a lot of respect."

Two-time French Open runner-up Thiem was upset by Italian giant-killer Thomas Fabbiano 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, as the Austrian slumped to another first-round exit, having lost at the same stage at Wimbledon.

"I got very tired and exhausted after two sets. I'm far away from 100 percent," Thiem said. "It was not the real me there on the court."

Greek eighth seed Tsitsipas struggled with cramps and accused umpires of having "preferences" after he fell to a 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 defeat by Next Gen rival Andrey Rublev in a gruelling four-hour slog.

POSPISIL STUNS KHACHANOV

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil upset Russian ninth seed Karen Khachanov 4-6 7-5 7-5 4-6 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the US Open.

Pospisil, who has fallen to 216th in the world rankings this year after having back surgery in January that sidelined him until Wimbledon, fired 15 aces and broke Khachanov four times during the nearly four-hour encounter.

The 29-year-old Canadian, who has never advanced past the second round in New York, will next face unseeded American Tennys Sandgren, who beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

(With inputs from Agencies)

