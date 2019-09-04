US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Reveals The Secret Tweak That Helped Him Prolong Career

Rafael Nadal defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open 2019. In his post-match press conference, the 33-year-old said how he had worked on his serve over the years and how it will help him have a longer career.

“I improved my serve especially over the last couple of years and this year a bit more. Happy with the way I am serving, especially the second serve. I increased the speed, which helps. I always knew I needed to improve my serve to try to have a longer career and that’s something we have been working hard on,” Nadal said.

Nadal, whose career has been hit by several injuries, said the change may be easy to describe, but it was difficult to make.

The second seed is now the firm favourite to add to his tally of three US Open titles after Roger Federer suffered a shock exit on Wednesday after a back niggle. Top seed Novak Djokovic had earlier suffered a shoulder injury and retired hurt in the fourth round.

But Nadal has been in top form in the tournament and his fitness was in display in the round of 16 as he chased a shot and hit a return around the net that stunned spectators.

"I don't know, I think I followed the ball good because he had a good volley and I saw it, I ran fast to the ball and I saw at the last moment there maybe be a small space on that side," he said after the match.

"I think it was the only way to win that point. I hit it well, but to hit that spot you need some luck," he added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will play Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals.

