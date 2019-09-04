US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Reveals The Secret Tweak That Helped Him Prolong Career
The 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will play Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals.
Rafael Nadal started his US Open campaign with a bang (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rafael Nadal defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open 2019. In his post-match press conference, the 33-year-old said how he had worked on his serve over the years and how it will help him have a longer career.
“I improved my serve especially over the last couple of years and this year a bit more. Happy with the way I am serving, especially the second serve. I increased the speed, which helps. I always knew I needed to improve my serve to try to have a longer career and that’s something we have been working hard on,” Nadal said.
Nadal, whose career has been hit by several injuries, said the change may be easy to describe, but it was difficult to make.
The second seed is now the firm favourite to add to his tally of three US Open titles after Roger Federer suffered a shock exit on Wednesday after a back niggle. Top seed Novak Djokovic had earlier suffered a shoulder injury and retired hurt in the fourth round.
But Nadal has been in top form in the tournament and his fitness was in display in the round of 16 as he chased a shot and hit a return around the net that stunned spectators.
"I don't know, I think I followed the ball good because he had a good volley and I saw it, I ran fast to the ball and I saw at the last moment there maybe be a small space on that side," he said after the match.
"I think it was the only way to win that point. I hit it well, but to hit that spot you need some luck," he added.
The 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will play Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film Sees Major Drop
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Dance Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Video
- Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV
- Android 10 Has Arrived, And Your Pixel Phones Should Get The Update Anytime Now