US Open 2019: Roger Federer, Karolina Pliskova Through to Last 16

New York: Five-time champion Roger Federer raced into the last 16 of the US Open on Friday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 rout of 58th-ranked Briton Dan Evans in just 80 minutes.

Karolina Pliskova, who finished as runner-up at 2016 US Open, battled into the last 16 at Flushing Meadows on Friday with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Third seed Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, is looking for a first Flushing Meadows title since 2008. He meets Belgian 15th seed David Goffin or Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain for a spot in the quarter-finals.

After taking the first set in 26 minutes, Pliskova broke to open the second. Jabeur, ranked 62nd, had her right knee retaped and battled back to break Pliskova three times in the second set, the last on a forehand winner to force a third set.

Pliskova broke to start the third set and seized another in the fifth game on an errant Jabeur forehand before advancing on a backhand winner after two hours and eight minutes.

"She improved the game a lot in the second set, she hit a couple unbelievable shots and got into her rhythm," Pliskova said.

"Especially had to serve well. Was able to hit a couple aces in the third set which really helped. Physically it was quite a tough battle. It was important to win so it doesn't matter how I feel. So pleased to be through."

