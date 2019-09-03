English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Open 2019 Schedule: Johanna Konta, Roger Federer, Serena Williams in Main Court Action Today
Schedule of matches at the US Open on Tuesday.
Johanna Konta will face Elina Svitolina in the quarters. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Schedule of matches at the US Open on Tuesday (all times local, five and half hours ahead GMT, x denotes seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium (16:00 GMT, 09:30pm IST)
Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) v Johanna Konta (GBR x16)
Stan Wawarinka (SUI x23) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5)
(23:00 GMT, 04:30am IST)
Serena Williams (USA x8) v Wang Qiang (CHN x18)
Roger Federer (SUI x3) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- 'You're Good': Naomi Osaka Consoles Opponent Coco Gauff after US Open Win, Internet Moved
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report
- US Open: Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Dumped Out by Belinda Bencic in Last 16
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: It Really is Time You Look Beyond The Specifications Sheet
Photogallery
Loading...