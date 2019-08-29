Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

US Open 2019: Venus Williams Has Earliest Exit in Six Years After Saving Five Match Points

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina knocked Venus Williams out of the US Open on Wednesday to reach the third round.

Reuters

Updated:August 29, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Open 2019: Venus Williams Has Earliest Exit in Six Years After Saving Five Match Points
Venus Williams hits to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open. (Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)
Loading...

New York: Fifth seed Elina Svitolina knocked Venus Williams out of the US Open on Wednesday to reach the third round despite an heroic defensive effort from the 39-year-old former champion.

Trailing 5-3 in the second set, seven-times Grand Slam champion Williams saved five match points to hold serve in a dramatic 22-point game.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian, who has reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the past two years, struggled to convert break points throughout the match, winning just four out of 17.

Svitolina, who beat Williams in the first round at Roland Garros this year, called the American an "inspiration".

"I had to stay very focused," said the 24-year-old Ukrainian. "She's a very experienced player so she knows how to handle (these) moments.

"You have to earn almost every point. You have to step up your game. If you give her short ball she always takes it on. So you have to be aware."

Williams said that while she was sad to leave the tournament so early, there were a lot of positives to take from the match. This was her earliest exit from the tournament in six years.

"I served well and I played well. She played well. There's a lot for me to build on from there," Williams told a news conference.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram