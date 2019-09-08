LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
US Open 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: Teen Andreescu Beats Serena for Maiden Grand Slam

News18.com | September 8, 2019, 4:29 AM IST
Event Highlights

Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu US Open 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has upset Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open final for her first Grand Slam title. Andreescu's victory Saturday prevented Williams from claiming what would have been her record-tying 24th major singles championship. This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the U.S. Open final. She has now been the runner-up at four of the seven majors she has entered since returning to the tour after having a baby two years ago. The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her tournament debut in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were allowed to enter the majors.

This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the final at Flushing Meadows. This one had none of the controversy of 2018, when she got into an extended argument with the chair umpire while being beaten by Naomi Osaka. Williams has now been the runner-up at four of the seven majors she has entered since returning to the tour after having a baby two years ago. The 37-year-old American remains stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Margaret Court's mark for the most in history. MATCH REPORT
Sep 8, 2019 3:58 am (IST)

"It's so hard to explain in words but I'm just beyond grateful and truly blessed. I've worked really, really hard for this moment.

"This year has been a dream come true. Being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing.

"It wasn't easy at all. I tried to prepare my best like I do every match, I tried not to focus on who I'm playing. I'm really proud of how I dealt with everything."

"Definitely the crowd. I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I'm so sorry.

"Obviously it was expected for Serena to fight back but I just tried my best to block everything out. I'm just glad with how I managed.

"Last year wasn't an easy period in my life with injuries but I persevered and told myself not to give up.

"I just keep telling myself, kept working hard and keep the momentum. Hopefully I can keep going."

Sep 8, 2019 3:57 am (IST)

Serena after the final: "I was just fighting at that point [at 5-1 down in the second set], trying to stay out there a little bit longer. The fans started cheering so hard and it made me feel better and fight a bit more.

"Bianca played an unbelievable match, I am so proud and happy for you. It was incredible tennis out there. If anyone could win this, outside of Venus, I'm happy it's Bianca."

Sep 8, 2019 3:31 am (IST)

Bianca Andreescu is the winner! She becomes the first Canadian (man or woman) to win a Grand Slam and that too on debut. 

Remember this is just her fourth Grand Slam main draw appearance. 

The 19-year-old stands tall over the veteran and a vociferous crowd chanting her name.

Bianca fought.. fought hard... and she won. She emerges te champion!

She beats Serena Williams 6-3 7-5!

Sep 8, 2019 3:24 am (IST)

Bianca 6-5

Bianca Andreescu has had enough!

She musters up the heart to come back and take control of her serve and takes the game with some brilliant serves.

Serena Williams has work to do now...

Sep 8, 2019 3:22 am (IST)

What Serena feels like right now...

Sep 8, 2019 3:21 am (IST)

Serena 5-5

Serena Williams starts with a perfect ace! 

The New York crowd is getting behind Serena and willing her on. 

19-year-old Bianca Andreescu has suddenly lost all her momentum and is seeming at a loss how to react to proceedings.

Unforced errors mean Serena levels and the crowd are losing their minds!

Sep 8, 2019 3:17 am (IST)

Serena 4-5

Serena Williams is chipping away...

The legend feels this match is not over. She takes the game and Bianca Andreescu will be feeling the pressure now if she was not doing before.

The crowd cheering to take the roof off at every point now.

Sep 8, 2019 3:13 am (IST)

Serena 3-5

Can Serena Williams do the impossible?

She starts off brightly, racing to a 40-0 lead.

As Serena takes the game, get a standing ovation!

Bianca Andreescu has done all the hard work... now she just needs to cross the line!

Sep 8, 2019 3:09 am (IST)

Serena 2-5

Serena Williams is not giving in easily and saves one match point.

Bianca Andreescu is being made to get her prize.

Sep 8, 2019 3:02 am (IST)

Bianca 5-1

The loses of past finals weighing on Serena Williams here... The all-too-familiar feeling of not having enough is clinging onto Serena's every shot. 

Bianca Andreescu will not be minding this at all. She has been the complete opposite, confident and controlling. 

The faults and errors continue to pile for Serena and Bianca breaks again! 

One point away now from history for Bianca Andreescu!!

Sep 8, 2019 2:58 am (IST)

Bianca 4-1

Bianca Andreescu is controlling the game with ease. 

Serena Williams continues to make errors and the crowd is being stunned into silence!

Bianca takes the game and Serena is looking like she is on the verge of saying... 'not again!'

Sep 8, 2019 2:55 am (IST)

Bianca 3-1

Serena Williams is gliding her way around the court, getting every return as Bianca Andreescu makes her work.

Bianca and Serena are again at Deuce with some fault serves from the American. 

Bianca gets the break back! Unforced errors are proving too costly for Serena!

Sep 8, 2019 2:50 am (IST)

DOWN BUT NOT OUT!

Sep 8, 2019 2:48 am (IST)

Serena 1-2

Bianca Andreescu will be feeling that this final is her for the taking.

She os cruising at the moment but with the New York crowd behind her, Serena Williams is not ready to give up. Playing against an American crowd cheering for an American great, must be like fighting the world for Bianca!

After Bianca manages to take it to a Deuce. Serena almost gets her first break of the match but is fazed by a cross-court return crashing into the net.

After a rather long back and forth rally, Serena again gets her chance for the break. Bianca hits it on the line and we are back to Deuce.

Advantage for Serena and Bianca is the one to get frustrated as she bounces her racquet. And Sometimes even World Champions need a bit of luck and gets the break!

Sep 8, 2019 2:41 am (IST)

Bianca 2-0

Serena Williams is getting disappointed as Bianca Andreescu breaks her again!

Serena is looking visibly upset at every point lost.

She is broken again... and that too at love!

Sep 8, 2019 2:38 am (IST)

Bianca 1-0

Bianca Andreescu is pumped up alright! 

She holds serve and Serena Williams is at a loss.

Serena Williams is finding it difficult and will so as the first-timer gets more and more confident.

Sep 8, 2019 2:34 am (IST)

Bianca Andreescu takes 1st set 6-3!

Bianca Andreescu break Serena Williams again and takes the first set 6-3!

Serena Williams gets the lead as Bianca Andreescu hit long.

But another unforced error on her second serve means its level.

Serena is moving her serve around, trying to throw Bianca off her game. 

But... Bianca is winning the baseline battle at the moment.

Serena is using her deep serves to open up the back-hand court. 

Bianca is showing grit and coming forward to the net and finishes off with huge winner. Deuce!

Bianca takes the first set with another unforced error from the veteran!

Sep 8, 2019 2:27 am (IST)

Bianca 5-3

Bianca Andreescu starts off with an ace.

Serena Williams hits back with her pushing the teenager back with back-court shots.

Bianca pulls it back at 30-30 with another excellent serve.

Serena takes a point as Bianca produces a stunning ace under pressure to take it to deuce.

Bianca finishes off the point, coming from behind with a powerful forearm winner!

Sep 8, 2019 2:22 am (IST)

Serena 3-4

Serena Williams manages to hold serve with Bianca Andreescu slow to pick up serve on her backhand.

But unforced errors for the American mean Bianca can make it 30-30.

Serena hit a cross-court return wide and Bianca is in the lead but manages to salvage. 

Serena makes another unforced error on her backhand return and Bianca does the same.

120 m/h ace from Serena and she threatens to take the game but Bianca manages to hold on.

Bianca and Serena trade blow... either not willing to give an inch. 4 Deuces. 

Serena makes Bianca run across the baseline but she gets angles right. And Serena gets it back to Deuce.

Serena saves the break with some terrific tennis and executes the winner perfectly. almost 9 minutes that point!

Sep 8, 2019 2:11 am (IST)

Bianca 4-2

Bianca Andreescu has her own winners to match Serena Williams

In the sixth game, Bianca takes a 30-0 lead but is soon pegged back by Serena.

Bianca misjudges the length and bounce of the return and hits it straight into the net. 

Andreescu takes the game with two back-to-back services. She celebrates it with a loud "Come one!" 

Sep 8, 2019 2:07 am (IST)

Meghan Markle greets Oracene Price (Reuters Photo)

Sep 8, 2019 2:06 am (IST)

Serena 2-3

Serena Williams is not giving up. Not after losing in the first game.

Bianca Andreescu is forced to chasing shadows and Serena races to a 40-0 lead.

Serena though takes the game. 

Sep 8, 2019 2:04 am (IST)

Bianca 3-1

Serena Williams hits the ball angling away on the service return and Bianca Andreescu is late. 

Bianca though gets back ahead with mistakes from Serena. 9 unforced errors from the American.

Bianca Andreescu takes the game with another.

Sep 8, 2019 2:00 am (IST)

Serena 1-2

Serena Williams comes back and how...

She body smashes her way with the first point and then manoeuvres the ball with masterly control to take a 40-0 lead.  

Bianca Andreescu takes a point but the veteran places the ball with pin-point precision to take the game! Serena is up and running

Sep 8, 2019 1:57 am (IST)

Andreescu 2-0

Bianca Andreescu races ahead on her first seve of the match.

Mistakes from Serena Williams, as well as good Tennnis from the Canadian mean she races to a 30-0 lead.

Serena Williams though manages to come back and level, showing some resolve.

Bianca Andreescu take the game as Serena Williams hits it into the net. 

Sep 8, 2019 1:54 am (IST)

Andreescu 1-0

Serena Williams serves first. And the first one is an ace! 

Bianca Andreescu hits long on the third point and the veteran races ahead.

Serena uses her power to move closer to the net but on the first game-point, hits it long. 

Bianca forces another error from Serena and in the third game point, the American makes another mistake.

Serena Williams hits two false serves and Bianca Andreescu breaks first!

Sep 8, 2019 1:46 am (IST)

Serena Williams seeks her 24th Grand Slam title vs Bianca Andreescu seeks her 1st!

Let's begin...

US Open 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: Teen Andreescu Beats Serena for Maiden Grand Slam
Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu US Open 2019 Women's Singles Final (Photo Credit: Reuters)



Andreescu went up 5-1 in the second set and served for the victory there, even holding a match point at 40-30. But Williams erased that with a forehand return winner off a 105 mph serve.

That launched a four-game run for Williams, who broke Andreescu again to make it 5-all. The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd was overwhelmingly supporting Williams, not surprisingly, and spectators got so loud as she tried to put together a successful comeback that Andreescu covered her ears with her hands after one point.

Suddenly, this was a contest.

Or so it seemed.

But as well as Andreescu handled everything — herself, her far-more-experienced and successful opponent, and even the moment — Williams was far from her best, especially while serving. She got broken for the sixth time in the final game.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her main-draw tournament debut in the Open era, which started in 1968 when professionals were allowed into Grand Slam tournaments. She only has participated in four majors in her brief career.

Just think: A year ago, Andreescu was losing in the opening round of qualifying.

On Saturday, there she was, putting her hands on her head, dropping her racket and then pumping her fists when it ended. After a hug from a smiling Williams at the net, Andreescu kissed the blue court and rolled onto her back, soaking in the applause.
