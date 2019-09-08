US Open 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: Teen Andreescu Beats Serena for Maiden Grand Slam

Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu US Open 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has upset Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open final for her first Grand Slam title. Andreescu's victory Saturday prevented Williams from claiming what would have been her record-tying 24th major singles championship. This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the U.S. Open final. She has now been the runner-up at four of the seven majors she has entered since returning to the tour after having a baby two years ago. The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her tournament debut in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were allowed to enter the majors.
This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the final at Flushing Meadows. This one had none of the controversy of 2018, when she got into an extended argument with the chair umpire while being beaten by Naomi Osaka. Williams has now been the runner-up at four of the seven majors she has entered since returning to the tour after having a baby two years ago. The 37-year-old American remains stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Margaret Court's mark for the most in history. MATCH REPORT
Read More
Sep 8, 2019 3:58 am (IST)
"It's so hard to explain in words but I'm just beyond grateful and truly blessed. I've worked really, really hard for this moment.
"This year has been a dream come true. Being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing.
"It wasn't easy at all. I tried to prepare my best like I do every match, I tried not to focus on who I'm playing. I'm really proud of how I dealt with everything."
"Definitely the crowd. I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I'm so sorry.
"Obviously it was expected for Serena to fight back but I just tried my best to block everything out. I'm just glad with how I managed.
"Last year wasn't an easy period in my life with injuries but I persevered and told myself not to give up.
"I just keep telling myself, kept working hard and keep the momentum. Hopefully I can keep going."
Serena after the final: "I was just fighting at that point [at 5-1 down in the second set], trying to stay out there a little bit longer. The fans started cheering so hard and it made me feel better and fight a bit more.
"Bianca played an unbelievable match, I am so proud and happy for you. It was incredible tennis out there. If anyone could win this, outside of Venus, I'm happy it's Bianca."
Bianca Andreescu has done all the hard work... now she just needs to cross the line!
Sep 8, 2019 3:09 am (IST)
Serena 2-5
Serena Williams is not giving in easily and saves one match point.
Bianca Andreescu is being made to get her prize.
Sep 8, 2019 3:02 am (IST)
Bianca 5-1
The loses of past finals weighing on Serena Williams here... The all-too-familiar feeling of not having enough is clinging onto Serena's every shot.
Bianca Andreescu will not be minding this at all. She has been the complete opposite, confident and controlling.
The faults and errors continue to pile for Serena and Bianca breaks again!
One point away now from history for Bianca Andreescu!!
Sep 8, 2019 2:58 am (IST)
Bianca 4-1
Bianca Andreescu is controlling the game with ease.
Serena Williams continues to make errors and the crowd is being stunned into silence!
Bianca takes the game and Serena is looking like she is on the verge of saying... 'not again!'
Sep 8, 2019 2:55 am (IST)
Bianca 3-1
Serena Williams is gliding her way around the court, getting every return as Bianca Andreescu makes her work.
Bianca and Serena are again at Deuce with some fault serves from the American.
Bianca gets the break back! Unforced errors are proving too costly for Serena!
Sep 8, 2019 2:50 am (IST)
DOWN BUT NOT OUT!
Sep 8, 2019 2:48 am (IST)
Serena 1-2
Bianca Andreescu will be feeling that this final is her for the taking.
She os cruising at the moment but with the New York crowd behind her, Serena Williams is not ready to give up. Playing against an American crowd cheering for an American great, must be like fighting the world for Bianca!
After Bianca manages to take it to a Deuce. Serena almost gets her first break of the match but is fazed by a cross-court return crashing into the net.
After a rather long back and forth rally, Serena again gets her chance for the break. Bianca hits it on the line and we are back to Deuce.
Advantage for Serena and Bianca is the one to get frustrated as she bounces her racquet. And Sometimes even World Champions need a bit of luck and gets the break!
Andreescu went up 5-1 in the second set and served for the victory there, even holding a match point at 40-30. But Williams erased that with a forehand return winner off a 105 mph serve.
That launched a four-game run for Williams, who broke Andreescu again to make it 5-all. The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd was overwhelmingly supporting Williams, not surprisingly, and spectators got so loud as she tried to put together a successful comeback that Andreescu covered her ears with her hands after one point.
Suddenly, this was a contest.
Or so it seemed.
But as well as Andreescu handled everything — herself, her far-more-experienced and successful opponent, and even the moment — Williams was far from her best, especially while serving. She got broken for the sixth time in the final game.
The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her main-draw tournament debut in the Open era, which started in 1968 when professionals were allowed into Grand Slam tournaments. She only has participated in four majors in her brief career.
Just think: A year ago, Andreescu was losing in the opening round of qualifying.
On Saturday, there she was, putting her hands on her head, dropping her racket and then pumping her fists when it ended. After a hug from a smiling Williams at the net, Andreescu kissed the blue court and rolled onto her back, soaking in the applause.