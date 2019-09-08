US Open 2019 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: Teen Andreescu Beats Serena for Maiden Grand Slam

Sep 8, 2019 3:58 am (IST)

"It's so hard to explain in words but I'm just beyond grateful and truly blessed. I've worked really, really hard for this moment.

"This year has been a dream come true. Being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing.

"It wasn't easy at all. I tried to prepare my best like I do every match, I tried not to focus on who I'm playing. I'm really proud of how I dealt with everything."

"Definitely the crowd. I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I'm so sorry.

"Obviously it was expected for Serena to fight back but I just tried my best to block everything out. I'm just glad with how I managed.

"Last year wasn't an easy period in my life with injuries but I persevered and told myself not to give up.

"I just keep telling myself, kept working hard and keep the momentum. Hopefully I can keep going."