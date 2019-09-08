LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
US Open 2019 Women's Final LIVE Score and Updates, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: Serena, Bianca Eye History

News18.com | September 8, 2019, 12:36 AM IST
Event Highlights

Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu US Open 2019 Women's Final Live Score and Updates: Serena Williams will take a fourth shot at equaling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles in US Open final against fast-rising Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

Williams, who turns 38 in three weeks, is aiming for her first Grand Slam title since giving birth in September 2017 to arrest a run of three major finals defeats in a row.
Sep 8, 2019 12:36 am (IST)

It can history for either Serena Williams or Bianca Andreescu.

Serena can become only the fourth mother in the Open era to win a Slam after Aussies Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Belgium's Kim Clijsters.

Williams will face an opponent, Andreescu, who wasn't even born when the American won her first Slam title at the 1999 US Open. In fact, the 18-year age gap between the players represents the largest between women's finalists at any major in the Open era.

Andreescu, on the other hand, can become the first Canadian Grand Slam champion, and the first teen to win a major since Maria Sharapova lifted the trophy here in 2006.

Sep 8, 2019 12:17 am (IST)

Serena Williams takes on Bianca Andreescu on Saturday in search of a record seventh US Open title.

She would become only the fourth mother in the Open era to win a Slam after Aussies Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Belgium's Kim Clijsters.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion won her last major at the 2017 Australian Open, finishing runner-up at Wimbledon the past two years either side of an infamous meltdown against Naomi Osaka in the 2018 final at Flushing Meadows.

Williams could capture a record seventh US Open title to surpass the mark she shares with Chris Evert. Victory over Andreescu would also move her past Evert with a 102nd US Open match win, the most in tournament history.

Williams will face an opponent, Andreescu, who wasn't even born when the American won her first Slam title at the 1999 US Open.

The 18-year age gap between the players represents the largest between women's finalists at any major in the Open era.



The pair met in last month's final at Toronto, but it was a brief encounter, with back spasms forcing Williams to retire while trailing 3-1 in the first set.

Andreescu offered words of encouragement and a consolatory hug as Williams tried to fight back tears that day, in an exchange that quickly went viral.

This time last year a despondent Andreescu was digesting another failed US Open qualifying bid, having fallen short of the main draw in New York for the second time.

She finished 2018 ranked 178th but is one win away from becoming the first Canadian Grand Slam champion, and the first teen to win a major since Maria Sharapova lifted the trophy here in 2006.

Andreescu, born in the Toronto suburbs to Romanian parents, said the experience from her truncated Rogers Cup showdown with Williams would prove helpful.

As a 15-year-old, she wrote herself a check in the amount of the US Open prize money. She still has it, visualizing it regularly, but now the real one is within her grasp.
