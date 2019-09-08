US Open 2019 Women's Final LIVE Score and Updates, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: Serena, Bianca Eye History

It can history for either Serena Williams or Bianca Andreescu.
Serena can become only the fourth mother in the Open era to win a Slam after Aussies Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Belgium's Kim Clijsters.
Williams will face an opponent, Andreescu, who wasn't even born when the American won her first Slam title at the 1999 US Open. In fact, the 18-year age gap between the players represents the largest between women's finalists at any major in the Open era.
Andreescu, on the other hand, can become the first Canadian Grand Slam champion, and the first teen to win a major since Maria Sharapova lifted the trophy here in 2006.
