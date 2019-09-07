US Open 2019 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu Live Telecast

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams will face Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the US Open 2019 women's singles final on Sunday at 1.30AM. Serena has earned another shot to win her 24th career Grand Slam singles title that would tie her with Margaret Court's all-time record. The 37-year-old American defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-final of US Open to reach her 10th US Open final. In the other semi-final, Andreescu fought past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 7-6 (3), 7-5 to make it to her first Grand Slam final.

Prior to this, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu had faced each other in the Rogers Cup final last month but the match ended abruptly as Serena had to retire due to back injury.

What time will US Open 2019 Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu final start?

Serena Williams, who is aiming for her 24th career Grand Slam singles title, will take on 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu on Sunday in US Open 2019 Women's Singles final match. The US Open final scheduled between Serena and Bianca will start at 1.30AM.

Where to watch US Open 2019 Women's Singles final Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu on live streaming?

Serena Williams, who has made it to the US Open final for the 10th time, will be facing Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 8. The US Open 2019 women's singles final fixture will begin 1.30AM. The match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

