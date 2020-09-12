US Open 2020 Final Live Streaming Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

World number 9 Naomi Osaka from Japan will face Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in the US Open 2020 women's singles final that is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Having won two grand slams each, both players will be looking to capture a third when they meet.

22-year-old Osaka beat World number 41 Jennifer Brady of the USA in the first of the semi-final clashes in three tight sets 7-6, 3-6, 6-3. While World number 27 Azarenka, beat the 23-time grand slam champion, Serena Williams, in the semi-final after making a comeback from a set down. She won the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

This will be a rematch of the Western & Southern Open final last month which never happened after Osaka pulled out of the match citing a hamstring injury. The two have faced each other three times in the past with Osaka leading the head-to-head 2-1. She had beaten Azarenka the last two times they played. The only win Azarenka has over Osaka came way back in the Australian Open of 2016.

Osaka, who had won the US Open in 2018, has said that she is feeling more confident and mentally stronger this time around. After winning back to back slams (She also won Australian Open 2019), she rose through the rankings to become the World number 1. But lately, her ranking had dropped and this could be a chance for her to make up lost ground.

For Azarenka, this is a huge opportunity considering she is now 31 and has not won a grand slam since 2013, when she defended her Australian Open title. In the year 2014 and 2015, injury-plagued her, pushing her out of the game. She also had to endure a custody battle for her kid which made her comeback even more difficult.

The match on paper looks evenly balanced and both players’ serve and grit can be the crucial factors in deciding the winner of Saturday’s final. This year the US Open is being played without spectators in attendance and following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Where To Watch The Us Open 2020 Match Live In India (Tv Channels)?

The US Open 2020 Women’s Singles Final will be played on Saturday, September 12. The US Open 2020 live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports HD2 channels in India.

How And Where To Watch Online Us Open 2020 Match Live Streaming?

The US Open 2020 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.