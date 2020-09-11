US Open 2020 Women's Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS: Victoria Azarenka Beats Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Reaches 2nd Final

Sep 11, 2020 9:23 am (IST)

"It's been seven years, it's my favourite number, so I guess it's meant to be. I am very grateful for this opportunity. I am grateful to be playing against such champions.

"(Had never defeated Serena in Majors) I knew it's never over till I have another chance. I knew it wasn't over at 5-3 as well. I held on. (Back when she lost a final to Serena) I was young, my ego was way bigger back then.

"It is the daily work I have been doing to keep calm mind but keep moving my body for energy. There was no crowd for energy so I had to do it myself. She dug me a big hole in the first set, I am glad to have turned it around.

"I hope it inspires women to go out and chase their dreams. You don't have to be just one thing. I am a mother but also a tennis player and fighter on court. I want to inspire my kid. I hope women know they can do anything.

"So excited to play against her (Naomi Osaka), we didn't get to play last week. She is super powerful. I have to stay super strong. Playing in the final is a blessing and I am going to take all the fun out of it."