US Open 2020 Women's Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS: Victoria Azarenka Beats Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Reaches 2nd Final

Event Highlights
- Match Stats of Serena vs Azarenka
- What Azarenka Said After Winning the Semi-final
- Victoria Azarenka Reaches US Open Final
- Victoria Azarenka Break Serena Williams
- Serena Takes Medical Timeout
- Victoria Azarenka Takes 2nd Set
- Azarenka Breaks Serena
- 1st Set Statistics
- Serena Takes First Set
- Serena Breaks Azarenka
Follow the News18 Sports' live blog on the US Open women's singles semi-finals, which will start with Brady and Osaka and will be followed by Serena and Azarenka. Osaka, who is in her second US Open semi-final, is eyeing a second win at Flushing Meadows and a third Grand Slam title. For Brady, it is uncharted territory as this is her first Grand Slam semi-final. Serena is still eyeing Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles while Azarenka, who recently won Western & Southern Open, is a former world No.1 in New York, she has reached two finals but has no title to show.
"It's been seven years, it's my favourite number, so I guess it's meant to be. I am very grateful for this opportunity. I am grateful to be playing against such champions.
"(Had never defeated Serena in Majors) I knew it's never over till I have another chance. I knew it wasn't over at 5-3 as well. I held on. (Back when she lost a final to Serena) I was young, my ego was way bigger back then.
"It is the daily work I have been doing to keep calm mind but keep moving my body for energy. There was no crowd for energy so I had to do it myself. She dug me a big hole in the first set, I am glad to have turned it around.
"I hope it inspires women to go out and chase their dreams. You don't have to be just one thing. I am a mother but also a tennis player and fighter on court. I want to inspire my kid. I hope women know they can do anything.
"So excited to play against her (Naomi Osaka), we didn't get to play last week. She is super powerful. I have to stay super strong. Playing in the final is a blessing and I am going to take all the fun out of it."
Victoria Azarenka beats Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach her third US Open final. It was an incredible turnaround for Azarenka, who looked completely down and out after the first set but managed to turn it around brilliantly to give herself the opportunity to win her first US Open.
Challenge and ... into the final with an ace!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020
Victoria Azarenka has all the emotions after this three-set classic. @vika7 | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/yXyxJsmYc0
Set 3: Serena* 6-1, 3-6, 2-5 Azarenka | Another good service hold from Azarenka, a comfortable one and now she is just a game away from her third US Open final. Azarenka movement on the court, the quality of her strokes and the punch in them is top-class right now. Serena is finding it difficult to deal with the intensity.
Set 3: Serena* 6-1, 3-6, 1-4 Azarenka | Net cord helping Azarenka when she was 15-30 down and then she slams a down-the-line forehand to go up 40-30. A big first serve and then a backhand to the other side gets Azarenka over the line and she holds her serve. Azarenka survives another Serena push and this is edgy action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium now.
Serena has her ankle strapped completely and after Victroria Azarenka makes her hustle on the court a lot, she held her ankle in pain and called for a trainer. The trainer checked and she took a medical timeout, wherein her ankle was further strapped.
The momentum was all with Azarenka, will this break her rhythm? Will Serena will able to move well on the court?
Set 3: Serena* 6-1, 3-6, 0-1 Azarenka | Oh that huge Serena scream! Serena comes to the net and wins the first point of her service game with a kill at the net. From 40-0 up, Azarenka stormed right back to take it to deuce with her backhand firing. After a lot of hustle on the court, Serena worryingly held her strapped ankle called for the trainer.
Victoria Azarenka has found a fresh rhythm as she breaks Serena Williams once more to take the second set 6-3 and force a deciding set. This just got very interesting!
Set 2: Serena* 6-1, 2-4 Azarenka | Another love hold for Azarenka, her second straight. This is finally turning right for Azarenka. Serena will now have to just dig in.
Form 52 per cent first serves in and a just a 40 percent win ratio in the first set, Azarenka has bettered her first serve in percentage to 81 and is winning 77 per cent of them. That is how better Azarenka is now!
Set 1: Serena 6-1 Azarenka | From 40-0 up, Serena takes Azarenka to deuce. Azarenka was really good in the first three points but not so much in the next three. She is so inconsistent right now that it is just playing in Serena's hands. Serena then converted her second set point to ease through the first set.
SERENA WILL NOT BE STOPPED 😤— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020
One set away now. pic.twitter.com/wd5L4j1ppQ
Set 1: Serena 5-1 Azarenka* | Azarenka is finally getting into her elements, she is opening up the court, coming to the net, going for the winners, and stretching Serena. She is able to bring up a break point but then sprays her backhand to get it to deuce. Serena, then, gets to advantage with a big first serve. However, Azarenka's consistent returns make Serena send a forehand wide. An unforced error from Azarenka as she hits the net despite a couple of massively attacking strokes that stretched Serena. She holds her serve!
Set 1: Serena* 4-1 Azarenka | Azarenka is having to work so hard for every single point right now, she could be heard cursing, "it's f*****g s**t," she said in the middle of her service game. But she finally gets on board as well. Azarenka shows her range, plays some powerful shots to the line to get '1' against her name.
Set 1: Serena* 1-0 Azarenka (* denotes next server) | What a terrible start for Azarenka as Serena rights away breaks her without even doing much. Surely, this is nerves speaking for Azarenka. After all, this a rematch of the two US Open finals she has lost!
Azarenka vs Serena on Ashe.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020
Let's do this (again) 😤 pic.twitter.com/yVnUUT9ngQ
Naomi Osaka (L) and Victoria Azarenka. (Photo Credit: US Open Twitter)
Osaka has two Grand Slam titles to her name while Brady had never been past the fourth round at any major tournament until this week even though she won her first WTA title at Lexington, Kentucky after lockdown. She and Osaka have played twice, each winning once by a 6-4, 6-4 score, although Brady’s victory came six years ago.
Williams vs Azarenka is a rematch of US Open 2012 and 2013 finals, both of which were won by Serena. Williams is closing in on what would be her seventh U.S. Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall. She has made it to the semifinals in each of her past 11 appearances in New York. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion on a 10-match winning streak and back in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in seven years. Williams leads Azarenka 18-4 head-to-head.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Was a 'Brat' Like Me, His Transformation is Commendable: Shoaib Akhtar
- Pune Rickshaw Driver Returns Bag Full of Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 7 Lakh to Couple Who Forgot it
- IPL 2020: Ali Khan Becomes First USA Cricketer to Join Tournament as KKR Come Calling
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 India Pre-Orders Begin September 14, Pricing Starts at Rs 1,49,999
- OnePlus Watch Could Arrive With a Circular Dial Design Possibly With WearOS