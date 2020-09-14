US Open 2020 Men's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev to Win 1st Grand Slam Title

Sep 14, 2020 6:05 am (IST)

Here is what Dominic Thiem said at the presentation ceremony:

I would want to start with Sascha too. We straightaway had a great friendship and a great rivalry. To share this moment with you, I wish for you to win this today as well, we both deserved it. Big congrats to your team, you guys are all great.

Huge thanks to my team, you guys are amazing. Put as much faith in everything as me. I wouldn't be here without you guys, thanks so much.

To the USTA and everybody who made this happen. All the players felt super safe in the bubble, in the hotel. It was such a great. You and we all deserve hopefully a normal US Open next year.

A big hi to home, to Austria. Especially my parents, they couldn't make it to the tournament due to the times.