US Open 2020 Men's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev to Win 1st Grand Slam Title

US Open 2020 Men's Singles Final HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem wins the tiebreak 7-6(6) to bag his first Grand Slam title. He beats Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) to become the first man in Open Era to win the US Open from sets down. Thiem forced a fifth set, winning the fourth set 6-3. Dominic Thiem broke Alexander Zverev to take the third set 6-4 and force a fourth. Zverev took the second set 6-4 on his fifth set point. He took the first set 6-2. Thiem's win means the world of tennis has their first new men's singles Grand Slam champion in six years.
Follow the News18 Sports' live blog on the US Open men's singles final, which features three-time Grand Slam finalist Thiem and a Slam final debutant Alexander Zverev. Thiem has played three Grand Slam finals - losing twice to Rafael Nadal in the French Open and once to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open. For Zverev, this is uncharted territory as this is the first time he has come beyond the last four stage at a Grand Slam event.
Sep 14, 2020 6:05 am (IST)
Here is what Dominic Thiem said at the presentation ceremony:
I would want to start with Sascha too. We straightaway had a great friendship and a great rivalry. To share this moment with you, I wish for you to win this today as well, we both deserved it. Big congrats to your team, you guys are all great.
Huge thanks to my team, you guys are amazing. Put as much faith in everything as me. I wouldn't be here without you guys, thanks so much.
To the USTA and everybody who made this happen. All the players felt super safe in the bubble, in the hotel. It was such a great. You and we all deserve hopefully a normal US Open next year.
A big hi to home, to Austria. Especially my parents, they couldn't make it to the tournament due to the times.
Here is what Alexander Zverev said after the match:
First of all I want to congratulate Dominic on a first of many Grand Slam titles. I wish you would have missed a bit more so I could have held that trophy but here I am giving the runners-up speech.
I want to thank my team for sticking with me, the last two years haven't been easy. We are definitely on our way up and one day, we are all gonna lift up that trophy together.
I want to thank US Open and USTA for the event. Who would have thought this was possible with the situation in the world.
I want to thank my parents, sorry (breaks down)... they are always with me through everything, unfortunately they couldn't be here. (Zverev is inconsolable)... This is tough. I am sure they are sitting hope pretty proud. I am sorry to them that I can't bring the trophy home.
Sep 14, 2020 5:58 am (IST)
The moment when Dominic Thiem won the US Open - his first Grand Slam title - and becoming the first man since Pancho Gonzales in 1949 to win after being two sets down.
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-6 (6-7)* Dominic Thiem | Thiem gets the mini-break again with a huge forehand and a third championship point.
Sep 14, 2020 5:48 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-6 (6-6)* Dominic Thiem | He sprays a forehand wide and we are back level in the tiebreak. Nobody wants to win this 😮
Sep 14, 2020 5:46 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-6 (5-6)* Dominic Thiem | A big forehand pass from Thiem and he has the championship point. He then makes a forehand error and can't close it on his own serve. He still has the second championship point.
Sep 14, 2020 5:45 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-6 (4-5)* Dominic Thiem | A big first serve from Thiem gets him 4-3 up. And a double fault from Zverev gives him the mini-break. Thiem then misses a forehand and it's 4-5.
Sep 14, 2020 5:43 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-6 (3-3)* Dominic Thiem | Zverev misses a forehand and we are level in this final set tiebreak. Who is going to take this, it is as nervy as it gets!
Sep 14, 2020 5:42 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-6 (3-2)* Dominic Thiem | A double fault from Zverev, and Thiem has the mini-break back. Zverev then makes a big first serve to go 3-2 up.
Sep 14, 2020 5:40 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-6 (1-2)* Dominic Thiem | Zverev gets the first two points in the tiebreak - a mini break. Thiem is struggling a bit! He then makes a sweet volley to get on the board.
Sep 14, 2020 5:38 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-6* Dominic Thiem | Thiem loses the first point. He goes 0-30 down after Zverev makes an overhead smash. He then makes a big first serve, a forehand to Zverev's forehand and then a backhand slice to make it 15-30. Zverev gets two break points with a forehand error from Thiem. He saves one with a big serve out wide. A forehand winner from Zverev and Thiem is broken back, we go on in this decider.
Sep 14, 2020 5:35 am (IST)
Thiem calls for the trainer right before serving for the match for some work on his thigh.
Sep 14, 2020 5:32 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 5-6* Dominic Thiem | Another brilliant swerving forehand from Thiem and he goes 15-0 up. But then he makes a backhand miss for Zverev to make it 15-15. Thiem then gets to 30-15 before Zverev makes a steadfast forehand volley to make it 30-30. A tired-looking backhand from Zverev gives Thiem a massive break point. And he converts it.
The Austrian will now serve for the championship.
Sep 14, 2020 5:28 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 5-5* Dominic Thiem | A volley exchange from Thiem and Zverev and it is the German who sends the ball wide -- 15-0 to Thiem. Thiem then sends the backhand into the net and it's 15-15. Thiem then makes an unforced forehand error to go 15-30 down. He, however, then makes a big first serve to get to 30-30. He then makes an unbelievable forehand to get to 40-30. Another huge swerving forehand down the line from Thiem to hold his serve. Can this give him enough adrenaline to take this away?
Sep 14, 2020 5:22 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 5-4* Dominic Thiem | Nerves showing for Zverev as he goes 0-30 down. He then makes an overhead smash to get to 15-30. Zverev makes a backhand error and Thiem has two break points. Zverev makes a huge first serve to save one. Thiem, however, converts his second and we go on!
Sep 14, 2020 5:19 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 5-3* Dominic Thiem | An unforced forehand error from Thiem gives Zverev the first point. Zverev then makes an aggressive approach to the net and goes for a deep backhand and Thiem can't make a pass. He then makes a brilliant overhead smash to get to 15-30. At 30-30, Thiem misses a regular forehand to give Zverev a huge break point. And Zverev makes a huge forehand to break him. Zverev will serve for the match.
Sep 14, 2020 5:14 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-3* Dominic Thiem | Two forehands into the net from Thiem and Zverev has a 30-0 lead. Thiem then makes a stunning backhand pass to get to 15-30. Thiem is now able to make his shots close to line consistently and Zverev is having to work hard for his points. He holds his serve with a backhand volley and screams to pump himself again.
Sep 14, 2020 5:08 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 3-3* Dominic Thiem | A couple of bad errors from Thiem and he is 0-30 down. He then makes a stunning on-the-line forehand to get to 15-30. A big forehand next and Zverev dispatches the return into the net - 30-30. Thiem's first serves, however, have deserted him in this service game. But he is doing a good job with his second serves as well. He gets to 40-30 with a huge forehand and then aces his way to a service hold.
Sep 14, 2020 5:04 am (IST)
Not at all in the Open Era! Can Dominic Thiem serve up two historic achievements in one night?
*opens the history book*
The last player to win the #USOpen men's singles final after losing the first two sets was ... Pancho Gonzales in 1949.
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 3-2* Dominic Thiem | An ace from Zverev followed by a double fault from him gets the scoreline to 15-15. Thiem then slips on the next point and Zverev goes up 30-15. Thiem slipped seven times in his semi-final, something that really frustrated him. Zverev then makes a very deep backhand, the return of which Thiem sends long. Zverev then sprays a regulation forehand. He then serves up an ace to close out the service game.
Sep 14, 2020 4:59 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 2-2* Dominic Thiem | A big forehand from Thiem and a forehand miss from Zverev puts Thiem 30-0 up. Zverev then misses a backhand volley against a scrambling Thiem across the court, and the Austrian gets to 40-0. Zverev has been getting his feel quite right at the net. Another touch volley from him gets him to 15-40. Thiem then makes a big first serve, followed by a big forehand to hold his serve.
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 2-1* Dominic Thiem | Zverev is now pumping himself with c'mons. Thiem goes for a weak net shot and Zverev takes advantage of it to win the point and go 15-15. A sweet backhand backhand drop from Zverev and Thiem runs to reach it but is lob is long and Zverev has the game point. Thiem makes a forehand error next and Zverev holds his serve. This is getting super interesting, Thiem is now yelling at himself for missing a ton of chances to take advantage in this decider!
Sep 14, 2020 4:51 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 1-1* Dominic Thiem | A loose service game from Thiem and Zverev breaks back to take the decider back on serve. He yells "c'mon" to energise himself.
Sep 14, 2020 4:48 am (IST)
A clean set from Dominic Thiem and he reaps the benefit of it. Is Thiem going to create history here?
Sep 14, 2020 4:46 am (IST)
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 0-1* Dominic Thiem | An ideal start for the Austrian! Zverev sends a forehand wide and Thiem converts the first of his two break points to lead in the fifth set. He has the momentum now!
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 0-0* Dominic Thiem | A love hold for Thiem and we are going into the fifth set. A good set from Thiem, where he makes only two unforced errors and he reaps the benefit of that.
Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-5* Dominic Thiem | At 40-30 up, a bit of help from the net cord for Thiem and Zverev has to run forth to make the shot and Thiem makes a forehand pass to get to deuce. However, Thiem then makes a backhand miss to give the advantage to Zverev. Zverev then gets to advantage but Thiem makes a couple of top spin-laden forehands to force an error out of Zverev. The German then serves up a double to give a break point to Thiem. He then misses a forehand and Thiem has the break.
He will now be serving for the set.
Sep 14, 2020 4:32 am (IST)
It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semi-finals were held without at least one of Roger Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, who had combined to win the past 13 major trophies and 56 of the last 67. Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who is ranked No. 3 and seeded No. 2 in New York. Zverev is a 23-year-old from Germany who is ranked No. 7 and seeded No. 5. One matchup within the matchup to look for is Zverev's big serving against Thiem's tough returning.
Zverev has won only one match in straight sets in the tournament. He has played three four-setters and a five-setter against Pablo Carreno Busta in the semi-final, which he won 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Thiem, on the other hand, has lost only one set in the last two weeks. He played a four setter against Marin Cilic but even against last year's finalist Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final, he won 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5).