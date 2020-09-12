US Open 2020 Men's Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev Make 1st Finals

Event Highlights
Follow the News18 Sports' live blog on the US Open men's singles semi-finals, which will start with Zverev and Carreno Busta and will be followed by Thiem and Medvedev. Both Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreno Busta are eyeing their first Grand Slam final and this is a second semi-final for both of them. While this is a second US Open semi-final for Carreno Busta, it's a first in Flushing Meadows for Zverev. In the match-up between Medvedev and Thiem, both are Grand Slam finalists. While Thiem is a two-time French Open finalist, Medvedev played Rafae Nadal in the final of the US Open last year.
Daniil Medvedev had not lost a single set before this semi-final. The quality of tennis in this second semi-final was so high that it made for an engaging match of tennis. Perfect way to end the semi-final day!
1️⃣st US Open final feeling 💪 pic.twitter.com/9Im3GAocwP— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
"1st set I got a bit lucky with the stress situation. After that, it was great tennis from both of us. Both 2nd and 3rd sets, he was serving for the set and I got back and tiebreaks are tough. 5-1 up it looks comfortable and then one or two good points from him and it's tough.
"I love big matches even more when there is full stadium. But there are spectators on TV too. I work hard to face top guys like this. Really excited to face Sascha (Alexander Zverev) in the final. It's amazing we are facing each other in a Slam final.
"2nd set tiebreak, my heel started hurting, I think it was a wrong step or something. I changed shoes but the sole didn't feel good but then it got better. I don't know how I could slip on a hard court like that and on such an important point.
"It's all or nothing (in the final), it's gonna be a complete open match. Last we had in Australia was super close. His first serve is fast and precise, just hope to get it back in play. We have a good rivalry, looking forward to facing him in a Slam final."
Dominic Thiem Reaches His First US Open Final With 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) over Daniil Medvedev! What brilliant tennis from both players but Thiem grinded it out there and carved out this win for himself. What a massive win!
🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
Dominic Thiem making history for Austrian tennis. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/XaMILXTsfH
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 4-2* Dominic Thiem | Medvedev brings up a break point with his consistent returning but Thiem saves it with a huge forehand on Medvedev's backhand.
Oh! That beautiful backhand from Dominic Thiem! It's a thing of beauty! It was close to this.
Thiem holds his serve to stay in this third set.
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 4-1* Dominic Thiem | A stunning tactical shot battle between Thiem and Medvedev at the end of which the Austrian changed direction and forced a mistake out of Medvedev to get a break point. However, Medvedev then saved it by winning a volleying battle with Thiem. He then served up an ace to get the advantage but sprayed a regular forehand over to take it back to deuce. Thiem then slips in the middle of a rally in an advantageous position that gives Medvedev the advantage followed by which Medvedev holds his serve. Thiem is unhappy with his shoes it seems or just angry at the situation, he shouted, "What kind of shoes are these? I've slipped seven times already". Thiem had pushed hard to get the break back in this game.
enjoy this GIF of Dominic Thiem tying his shoes 👟 pic.twitter.com/bqYNZvl9S6— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 3-0* Dominic Thiem | Thiem does not look fully comfortable while moving still and Medvedev made the best of it and made Thiem run around to earn himself some good points to break the Austrian early on.
He then holds his serve with absolute lead to open up a 3-0 lead in the third set.
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 1-0* Dominic Thiem | It's astonishing how much ground Dominic Thiem is covering out on the court. Thiem misses an overhead smash and then Medvedev gets in an ace to hold his serve. Both the players are simply pushing each other to play better and better. This is in stark contrast with the first semi-final, where the quality on display was just average.
Dominic Thiem is receiving medical attention on his foot. He had been wincing towards the end of the second set and as soon as he took that, he called for the trainer and took a medical timeout.
Dominic Thiem holds off Medvedev and is now one set away... pic.twitter.com/5BDE9I8moT— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7) Dominic Thiem | Thiem then fends off Medvedev's set point with a huge serve, the return of which Medvedev sends into the net. Thiem got so many balls back as Medvedev moved him across the court and then, Medvedev sprayed a forehand to give Thiem the set point. Medvedev fended it off only for Thiem to take the next point (2nd set point) with a forehand on the line. With a stunningly deep forehand, Thiem takes the second set in the tiebreak!
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-6 (6-5*) Dominic Thiem | Thiem gets the first point of the tiebreak after which a marathon rally ensued that Medvedev won. The two players are showing such tenacity and putting up an immensely physical battle. This is such a high-quality match so far! A rally of 24 shots was won by Thiem.
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 5-6* Dominic Thiem | A tight service game from Dominic Thiem, reminiscent of the first service game of the second set when Medvedev broke him. However, he fended off four break points to get himself to advantage with a forehand from close to the net but Medvedev got it back to deuce with a forehand shot close to the line. Medvedev got to another break point which Thiem fended off with some huge forehands. He then got to advantage with a big serve followed by a combination of serve outwide and forehand volley to close out the game. HUGE hold! Will Medvedev rue missing those five break points and will that affect his next service game?
Offense— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
🆚
Defense pic.twitter.com/aeqaTTyQDG
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 5-5* Dominic Thiem | As Medvedev serves for the second set, two brilliant points from Thiem when he attacks Medvedev's forehand with high intensity and finds wide angles to get himself 30-0 up. Medvedev then gets himself a point before Thiem replies Medvedev net shot with a running volley to give himself two break points. Medvedev saves one but Thiem converts the second. We are back on serve in this second set!
Like Alex Zverev had said, he is watching Medvedev vs Thiem live!
hey, @AlexZverev, toss us a couple more retweets while you're at it 😉 pic.twitter.com/0wCyOs5V8S— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 3-2* Dominic Thiem | An easy hold for Thiem this one. Post his service break in the very first game of the second set, the Austrian has been solid and has not really allowed Medvedev into his service games. A few minutes of concentration drop and Thiem is having to chase this second set.
Getting right back into it in this second set 👀 pic.twitter.com/mh8TJJbpRN— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
Dominic Thiem (L) and Alexander Zverev. (Photo Credit: US Open Twitter)
For the first time in 16 years, the men's semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows on Friday will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship. The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreo Busta is 29.
Women's Singles Semifinals: Victoria Azarenka beat No. 3 Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat No. 28 Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3. Men's Doubles Final: Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic beat Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 7-5, 6-3.
