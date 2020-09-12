US Open 2020 Men's Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev Make 1st Finals

Sep 12, 2020 8:39 am (IST)

"1st set I got a bit lucky with the stress situation. After that, it was great tennis from both of us. Both 2nd and 3rd sets, he was serving for the set and I got back and tiebreaks are tough. 5-1 up it looks comfortable and then one or two good points from him and it's tough.

"I love big matches even more when there is full stadium. But there are spectators on TV too. I work hard to face top guys like this. Really excited to face Sascha (Alexander Zverev) in the final. It's amazing we are facing each other in a Slam final.

"2nd set tiebreak, my heel started hurting, I think it was a wrong step or something. I changed shoes but the sole didn't feel good but then it got better. I don't know how I could slip on a hard court like that and on such an important point.

"It's all or nothing (in the final), it's gonna be a complete open match. Last we had in Australia was super close. His first serve is fast and precise, just hope to get it back in play. We have a good rivalry, looking forward to facing him in a Slam final."