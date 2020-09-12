SPORTS

US Open 2020 Men's Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev Make 1st Finals

News18.com | September 12, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
Event Highlights

US Open 2020 Men's Singles Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem reaches his first US Open final and becomes the first Austrian to reach a singles final in Flushing Meadows and he did it in straight sets. He beat Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) in two hours and 55 minutes. Earlier, Alexander Zverev made his first ever Grand Slam final with a 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta. This was also the first time in the German's career that he came back from two sets down.

Follow the News18 Sports' live blog on the US Open men's singles semi-finals, which will start with Zverev and Carreno Busta and will be followed by Thiem and Medvedev. Both Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreno Busta are eyeing their first Grand Slam final and this is a second semi-final for both of them. While this is a second US Open semi-final for Carreno Busta, it's a first in Flushing Meadows for Zverev. In the match-up between Medvedev and Thiem, both are Grand Slam finalists. While Thiem is a two-time French Open finalist, Medvedev played Rafae Nadal in the final of the US Open last year.
Sep 12, 2020 8:52 am (IST)

Here are the final and full match statistics of Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem. Such a close, close affair. Better second serve win percentage, conversion of break points and receiving points won took Thiem through.

Sep 12, 2020 8:45 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev had not lost a single set before this semi-final. The quality of tennis in this second semi-final was so high that it made for an engaging match of tennis. Perfect way to end the semi-final day!

Sep 12, 2020 8:39 am (IST)

"1st set I got a bit lucky with the stress situation. After that, it was great tennis from both of us. Both 2nd and 3rd sets, he was serving for the set and I got back and tiebreaks are tough. 5-1 up it looks comfortable and then one or two good points from him and it's tough.

"I love big matches even more when there is full stadium. But there are spectators on TV too. I work hard to face top guys like this. Really excited to face Sascha (Alexander Zverev) in the final. It's amazing we are facing each other in a Slam final.

"2nd set tiebreak, my heel started hurting, I think it was a wrong step or something. I changed shoes but the sole didn't feel good but then it got better. I don't know how I could slip on a hard court like that and on such an important point.

"It's all or nothing (in the final), it's gonna be a complete open match. Last we had in Australia was super close. His first serve is fast and precise, just hope to get it back in play. We have a good rivalry, looking forward to facing him in a Slam final."

Sep 12, 2020 8:38 am (IST)

Dominic Thiem Reaches His First US Open Final With 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) over Daniil Medvedev! What brilliant tennis from both players but Thiem grinded it out there and carved out this win for himself. What a massive win!

Sep 12, 2020 8:28 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 6-6 (4-5*) Dominic Thiem | Medvedev gets one mini-break back from Thiem but the Austrian still has the advantage. Will Medvedev reacreate the tiebreak against Rublev?

Sep 12, 2020 8:25 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 6-6 (1-5*) Dominic Thiem | Thiem has been so solid this tiebreak while errors are coming off Medvedev's racquet.

Sep 12, 2020 8:23 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 6-6 (0-1*) Dominic Thiem | Thiem challenges the call off Medvedev's serve and the ball was out. Medvedev has to go for a second serve and Thiem earns a mini-break.

Sep 12, 2020 8:18 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 6-6* Dominic Thiem | Medvedev holds his serve to guarantee himself at least a tiebreak even though he would be looking to break Thiem here and take this match to a fourth set.

A quick hold from Thiem and we are into the tiebreak.

Sep 12, 2020 8:15 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 5-5* Dominic Thiem | Thiem holds his serve 40-30 to bring himself equal on the board. We stay on serve and this might go to the tiebreak again.

Sep 12, 2020 8:11 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 5-4* Dominic Thiem | Medvedev just cannot serve out a set today! For the second time today, Thiem breaks back when Medvedev is serving to take the set. We are back on serve in this one.

Sep 12, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 5-3* Dominic Thiem | Thiem holds his serve again and with ease. It will be up to Medvedev to serve it out again, same as the second set, when he didn't. Will that play on his mind?

Sep 12, 2020 8:01 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 5-2* Dominic Thiem | Medvedev is doing such a great job of spreading the court and keeping Thiem on the move. This semi-final is extremely engaging with both players showing a lot of tenacity and guts.

Sep 12, 2020 7:58 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 4-2* Dominic Thiem | Medvedev brings up a break point with his consistent returning but Thiem saves it with a huge forehand on Medvedev's backhand.

Oh! That beautiful backhand from Dominic Thiem! It's a thing of beauty! It was close to this.

Thiem holds his serve to stay in this third set.

Sep 12, 2020 7:52 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 4-1* Dominic Thiem | A stunning tactical shot battle between Thiem and Medvedev at the end of which the Austrian changed direction and forced a mistake out of Medvedev to get a break point. However, Medvedev then saved it by winning a volleying battle with Thiem. He then served up an ace to get the advantage but sprayed a regular forehand over to take it back to deuce. Thiem then slips in the middle of a rally in an advantageous position that gives Medvedev the advantage followed by which Medvedev holds his serve. Thiem is unhappy with his shoes it seems or just angry at the situation, he shouted, "What kind of shoes are these? I've slipped seven times already". Thiem had pushed hard to get the break back in this game.

Sep 12, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 3-1* Dominic Thiem | A good hold from Thiem! This is reminiscent of the second set. It will be interesting to see if Medvedev can close it out this time.

Sep 12, 2020 7:40 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 3-0* Dominic Thiem | Thiem does not look fully comfortable while moving still and Medvedev made the best of it and made Thiem run around to earn himself some good points to break the Austrian early on.

He then holds his serve with absolute lead to open up a 3-0 lead in the third set.

Sep 12, 2020 7:32 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7), 1-0* Dominic Thiem | It's astonishing how much ground Dominic Thiem is covering out on the court. Thiem misses an overhead smash and then Medvedev gets in an ace to hold his serve. Both the players are simply pushing each other to play better and better. This is in stark contrast with the first semi-final, where the quality on display was just average.

Sep 12, 2020 7:24 am (IST)

Here are the statistics from the second set and it shows exactly how close this set was, where Thiem just edged out in the tiebreak. Quality stuff!

Sep 12, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

Dominic Thiem is receiving medical attention on his foot. He had been wincing towards the end of the second set and as soon as he took that, he called for the trainer and took a medical timeout.

Sep 12, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(7) Dominic Thiem | Thiem then fends off Medvedev's set point with a huge serve, the return of which Medvedev sends into the net. Thiem got so many balls back as Medvedev moved him across the court and then, Medvedev sprayed a forehand to give Thiem the set point. Medvedev fended it off only for Thiem to take the next point (2nd set point) with a forehand on the line. With a stunningly deep forehand, Thiem takes the second set in the tiebreak!

Sep 12, 2020 7:14 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-6 (6-5*) Dominic Thiem | Thiem gets the first point of the tiebreak after which a marathon rally ensued that Medvedev won. The two players are showing such tenacity and putting up an immensely physical battle. This is such a high-quality match so far! A rally of 24 shots was won by Thiem.

Sep 12, 2020 7:06 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 5-6* Dominic Thiem | Into the tiebreak we go! Thiem gets his teeth into the Medvedev service game but is unable to get any real chance.

Sep 12, 2020 6:58 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 5-6* Dominic Thiem | A tight service game from Dominic Thiem, reminiscent of the first service game of the second set when Medvedev broke him. However, he fended off four break points to get himself to advantage with a forehand from close to the net but Medvedev got it back to deuce with a forehand shot close to the line. Medvedev got to another break point which Thiem fended off with some huge forehands. He then got to advantage with a big serve followed by a combination of serve outwide and forehand volley to close out the game. HUGE hold! Will Medvedev rue missing those five break points and will that affect his next service game?

Sep 12, 2020 6:49 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 5-5* Dominic Thiem | As Medvedev serves for the second set, two brilliant points from Thiem when he attacks Medvedev's forehand with high intensity and finds wide angles to get himself 30-0 up. Medvedev then gets himself a point before Thiem replies Medvedev net shot with a running volley to give himself two break points. Medvedev saves one but Thiem converts the second. We are back on serve in this second set!

Sep 12, 2020 6:42 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 5-4* Dominic Thiem | From 30-0 down, Thiem managed to go up 40-30 with some big serves and then held his serve after Medvedev sent his return wide. Over to Medvedev to serve the set out!

Sep 12, 2020 6:40 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 5-3* Dominic Thiem | Just one game away from levelling up the match, Daniil Medvedev! Once he got the break, Medvedev has played smartly and has been concentrating on keeping his serves throughout the second set.

Sep 12, 2020 6:35 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 4-3* Dominic Thiem | Another 40 to love hold for Dominic Thiem! But he needs to break back Daniil Medvedev to get himself back in this second set. Medvedev is staying strong, conserving energy and looks like he is confident he can serve his way through.

Sep 12, 2020 6:33 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 4-2* Dominic Thiem | Thiem got himself till deuce after Medvedev was 30-0 up but could not go any further as Medvedev stayed locked in, got the next two points and increased his lead.

Sep 12, 2020 6:28 am (IST)

Like Alex Zverev had said, he is watching Medvedev vs Thiem live!

Sep 12, 2020 6:28 am (IST)

Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 3-2* Dominic Thiem | An easy hold for Thiem this one. Post his service break in the very first game of the second set, the Austrian has been solid and has not really allowed Medvedev into his service games. A few minutes of concentration drop and Thiem is having to chase this second set.

Dominic Thiem (L) and Alexander Zverev. (Photo Credit: US Open Twitter)

For the first time in 16 years, the men's semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows on Friday will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship. The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreo Busta is 29.

Women's Singles Semifinals: Victoria Azarenka beat No. 3 Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat No. 28 Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3. Men's Doubles Final: Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic beat Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 7-5, 6-3.

