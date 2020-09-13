US Open 2020 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Naomi Osaka Wins 2nd Title in New York

Sep 13, 2020 3:54 am (IST)

Here is what Naomi Osaka said after winning the final:

"I want to congratulate Vika. I don't want to play more finals with you, it was really tough, I didn't enough much (chuckles). It is inspiring I used to watch you play here.

"I want to thank my team for helping me with this. I want to thank everyone at USTA for providing a safe environment.

"I want to thank all my people at home - my mom, dad and sister - I wouldn't be here without you.

"(On going back to the court and lying on her back) I always see everyone collapse after match point. But I didn't want to injure myself, so you know safely (chuckles).

"I just thought it would be embarrasing to lose in under an hour so I just thought I have to play better and have a better attitude.

"(About her stand on racism) What message you got from it is the more important question. The point is to make people start talking. For me, I have been inside the bubble so I don't really know what's going out there but the more retweets it get on social media, I mean it's lame, but more people talk about it."