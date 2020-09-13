US Open 2020 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Naomi Osaka Wins 2nd Title in New York

It takes a team to win a Grand Slam!
Here is what Naomi Osaka said after winning the final:
"I want to congratulate Vika. I don't want to play more finals with you, it was really tough, I didn't enough much (chuckles). It is inspiring I used to watch you play here.
"I want to thank my team for helping me with this. I want to thank everyone at USTA for providing a safe environment.
"I want to thank all my people at home - my mom, dad and sister - I wouldn't be here without you.
"(On going back to the court and lying on her back) I always see everyone collapse after match point. But I didn't want to injure myself, so you know safely (chuckles).
"I just thought it would be embarrasing to lose in under an hour so I just thought I have to play better and have a better attitude.
"(About her stand on racism) What message you got from it is the more important question. The point is to make people start talking. For me, I have been inside the bubble so I don't really know what's going out there but the more retweets it get on social media, I mean it's lame, but more people talk about it."
Azarenka was understandly heartbroken after her third US Open final loss. She said:
"I thought it was a third time charm but I guess I will have to try again. Congratulations to Naomi, it was incredible two weeks for you. I hope we meet again in the final.
"Not an easy time in the world and so, I am grateful to have played here. Really blessed for this.
"I want to thank my team for sticking with me. We are going to have a lot more fun in the coming weeks."
Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win her second US Open title and a third Grand Slam title. She had to fight hard and come from behind for this victory. After the exchange at the net, she went and lied on her back on the court soaking in the victory.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-2* Victoria Azarenka | Azarenka got to advantage again with a big forehand and yelled c'mon to egg herself on but Osaka immediately hit back with another forehand to go back to deuce. Osaka then stretches Azarenka on her backhand and then sends a backhand winner to get herself to a fourth break point. But a forehand return error means Azarenka survives that too. Azarenka then got to advantage with a volley that was preceded by an unbelievable return on the stretch. She then went for a big serve to stay alive in the match.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-1 (40-40)* Victoria Azarenka | Early rallies in the match had shown that this will be all about who control the points better and once Osaka began to find her range, she has done exactly that. She brings up two break point only for Azarenka to fight them off with some big strokes to go to deuce. Osaka then send a forehand close to the line that Azarenka stretched to get and sent her shot over. Osaka, however, banged her forehand wide on her third break point to go back to deuce. Azarenka then went for a classic serve and volley to get to advantage. But Osaka took it back to deuce with another big forehand that had incredible depth.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-1* Victoria Azarenka | Osaka is feeling the nerves too! Three lose points from her and she gives Azarenka three break points. However, she saves them all with three big serves. She then gets a big forehand down the line that Azarenka returns into the net. Azarenka then sends a forehand over and Osaka survives it.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 3-1* Victoria Azarenka | If there is one major thing that Naomi Osaka has worked on in this coronavirus-forced break, it is her court speed. She is now able to make diagonal runs with quite ease - something her game lacked earlier. The stress is now starting to show on Azarenka now, she double faults to give Osaka two beak points. She saves the first with a stunning down-the-line forehand. But Osaka, with a weighted forehand to stretch Azarenka on her forehand, gets the break.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 2-1* Victoria Azarenka | A big miss on the volley by Osaka gives Azarenka the first point but her shot-making remains on top and she goes up 30-15. Also, Azarenka is currently struggling to return with as much consistency as she did in the beginning. With an ace, Osaka seals the service game to take the lead once more.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 1-0* Victoria Azarenka | Osaka is beginning to find those lines. She clips the line to win both her first and last point of that service game and took the lead. Azarenka will have to fight this rhythm now and find a way to break it because when Osaka is in the zone, it is tough to match her power and precision.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3* Victoria Azarenka | At 40-40, Azarenka does a great job moving Osaka across the court to get herself the advantage but then Osaka comes up with a huge forehand to take the back to deuce. Azarenka is mixing up her shots well, draws Osaka to the net that the Japanese can't get to and she gets an advantage again. However, her wide serve does not work as Osaka returns it well and Azarenka hits it into the net. Osaka then makes a powerful forehand return to get another break point. Osaka converts it with a big forehand to take the second set.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 5-3 (40-40)* Victoria Azarenka | Osaka's backhand is firing again, she has seemingly found her rhythm. Azarenka, however, is staying with her and returning as much as she can. The Japanese is now able to redirect Azarenka's power combined with hers and is reaping benefits of that. Azarenka is now getting nervous and making mistakes. She sends a backhand over to give Osaka the break point. However, she serves out wide, bangs wide to Osaka's backhand and then comes to the net to smash the volley to get to deuce. She then grabs the advantage only for Osaka to come up with insane depth on her shots to put Azarenka off and take it back to deuce.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 5-3* Victoria Azarenka | 15-30 down, Azarenka played a brilliant rally, injecting a lot of pace in her shots to win the point. But Osaka then served up an ace to get to game point. Azarenka challenged it and was sure that it was wide but it had just caught the line. Osaka then second-served in the middle that Azarenka returned in the centre and the Japanese jumped right on it and bouldered a backhand to win the point.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 0-2* Victoria Azarenka | What a nighmarish start of the second set for Osaka! She gets broken once again to give a massive advantage to Azarenka! Azarenka is super focussed out there and is returning and serving so well that Osaka is just chasing.
Victoria Azarenka is in the zone! A beautiful backhand winner from her and she breaks Osaka for the third time in the first set to seal it 6-1 in just 26 minutes. Azarenka has been taking charge and creating points for herself while Osaka seems very edgy and is not having a good time out there.
Naomi Osaka 1-5* Victoria Azarenka | It has been an extremely unexpected performance from Osaka so far. Azarenka has even had to do too much with Osaka making 11 unforced errors. She makes another to let Azarenka go up 40-15 and then drops her racquet in frustration. Azarenka would be happy with this right now! However, Osaka gets herself to deuce with a good volley but then Azarenka come up with a slow backhand slice to force an error out of Osaka to get to advantage. Azarenka then seals the game as Osaka makes another forehand error!