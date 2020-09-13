SPORTS

US Open 2020 Women's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Naomi Osaka Wins 2nd Title in New York

News18.com | September 13, 2020, 4:12 AM IST
Event Highlights

US Open 2020 Women's Singles Final HIGHLIGHTS: Naomi Osaka wins her second US Open championship and a third Grand Slam title with a come-from-behind victory against Victoria Azarenka. She won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 53 minutes. She broke Azarenka in the third set, then got broken back, then broke her again and served out the match. This was Azarenka's third US Open final and a third loss for her. Some early rallies showed that this match was going to be about who controls the points better, and that's exactly what happened.

Follow the News18 Sports' live blog on the US Open women's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which features fellow two-time Grand Slam winners Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago but the Japanese sensation withdrew because of an injured left hamstring. As fate would have it, they are back in the final again, and at a bigger stage.
Sep 13, 2020 4:00 am (IST)

It takes a team to win a Grand Slam!

Sep 13, 2020 3:54 am (IST)

Here is what Naomi Osaka said after winning the final:

"I want to congratulate Vika. I don't want to play more finals with you, it was really tough, I didn't enough much (chuckles). It is inspiring I used to watch you play here.

"I want to thank my team for helping me with this. I want to thank everyone at USTA for providing a safe environment.

"I want to thank all my people at home - my mom, dad and sister - I wouldn't be here without you.

"(On going back to the court and lying on her back) I always see everyone collapse after match point. But I didn't want to injure myself, so you know safely (chuckles).

"I just thought it would be embarrasing to lose in under an hour so I just thought I have to play better and have a better attitude.

"(About her stand on racism) What message you got from it is the more important question. The point is to make people start talking. For me, I have been inside the bubble so I don't really know what's going out there but the more retweets it get on social media, I mean it's lame, but more people talk about it."

Sep 13, 2020 3:50 am (IST)

Azarenka was understandly heartbroken after her third US Open final loss. She said:

"I thought it was a third time charm but I guess I will have to try again. Congratulations to Naomi, it was incredible two weeks for you. I hope we meet again in the final.

"Not an easy time in the world and so, I am grateful to have played here. Really blessed for this.

"I want to thank my team for sticking with me. We are going to have a lot more fun in the coming weeks."

Sep 13, 2020 3:48 am (IST)

Here are the full match statistics.

Sep 13, 2020 3:43 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win her second US Open title and a third Grand Slam title. She had to fight hard and come from behind for this victory. After the exchange at the net, she went and lied on her back on the court soaking in the victory.

Sep 13, 2020 3:37 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 5-3* Victoria Azarenka | Wow! What a deep backhand from Osaka to get to break point and then Azarenka sends a backhand wide. Osaka breaks again and will serve for the championship.

Sep 13, 2020 3:30 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-3* Victoria Azarenka | Osaka is then pushed hard in her service game from 40-15 up with Azarenka finding two on the line backhand winners. The net cord does not help Osaka as Azarenka gets a break point and then Osaka misses a regular backhand to lose the advantage.

Sep 13, 2020 3:26 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-2* Victoria Azarenka | Azarenka got to advantage again with a big forehand and yelled c'mon to egg herself on but Osaka immediately hit back with another forehand to go back to deuce. Osaka then stretches Azarenka on her backhand and then sends a backhand winner to get herself to a fourth break point. But a forehand return error means Azarenka survives that too. Azarenka then got to advantage with a volley that was preceded by an unbelievable return on the stretch. She then went for a big serve to stay alive in the match.

Sep 13, 2020 3:22 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-1 (40-40)* Victoria Azarenka | Early rallies in the match had shown that this will be all about who control the points better and once Osaka began to find her range, she has done exactly that. She brings up two break point only for Azarenka to fight them off with some big strokes to go to deuce. Osaka then send a forehand close to the line that Azarenka stretched to get and sent her shot over. Osaka, however, banged her forehand wide on her third break point to go back to deuce. Azarenka then went for a classic serve and volley to get to advantage. But Osaka took it back to deuce with another big forehand that had incredible depth. 

Sep 13, 2020 3:16 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-1* Victoria Azarenka | Osaka is feeling the nerves too! Three lose points from her and she gives Azarenka three break points. However, she saves them all with three big serves. She then gets a big forehand down the line that Azarenka returns into the net. Azarenka then sends a forehand over and Osaka survives it.

Sep 13, 2020 3:11 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 3-1* Victoria Azarenka | If there is one major thing that Naomi Osaka has worked on in this coronavirus-forced break, it is her court speed. She is now able to make diagonal runs with quite ease - something her game lacked earlier. The stress is now starting to show on Azarenka now, she double faults to give Osaka two beak points. She saves the first with a stunning down-the-line forehand. But Osaka, with a weighted forehand to stretch Azarenka on her forehand, gets the break.

Sep 13, 2020 3:06 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 2-1* Victoria Azarenka | A big miss on the volley by Osaka gives Azarenka the first point but her shot-making remains on top and she goes up 30-15. Also, Azarenka is currently struggling to return with as much consistency as she did in the beginning. With an ace, Osaka seals the service game to take the lead once more.

Sep 13, 2020 3:04 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 1-1* Victoria Azarenka | Victoria Azarenka is now screaming "c'mons" quite regularly. She is egging herself on to fight this rhythm of Osaka's, and she is doing a good job. Some good angled serves, solid return game and she is staying very much in the final here.

Sep 13, 2020 3:01 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 1-0* Victoria Azarenka | Osaka is beginning to find those lines. She clips the line to win both her first and last point of that service game and took the lead. Azarenka will have to fight this rhythm now and find a way to break it because when Osaka is in the zone, it is tough to match her power and precision.

Sep 13, 2020 2:59 am (IST)

Here are the statistics from the second set. Everything about this set was immensely better for Naomi Osaka than the first. From her first serve percentage to cut down on unforced errors and finding those winners, Osaka was on fire.

Sep 13, 2020 2:56 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3* Victoria Azarenka | At 40-40, Azarenka does a great job moving Osaka across the court to get herself the advantage but then Osaka comes up with a huge forehand to take the back to deuce. Azarenka is mixing up her shots well, draws Osaka to the net that the Japanese can't get to and she gets an advantage again. However, her wide serve does not work as Osaka returns it well and Azarenka hits it into the net. Osaka then makes a powerful forehand return to get another break point. Osaka converts it with a big forehand to take the second set.

Sep 13, 2020 2:51 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 5-3 (40-40)* Victoria Azarenka | Osaka's backhand is firing again, she has seemingly found her rhythm. Azarenka, however, is staying with her and returning as much as she can. The Japanese is now able to redirect Azarenka's power combined with hers and is reaping benefits of that. Azarenka is now getting nervous and making mistakes. She sends a backhand over to give Osaka the break point. However, she serves out wide, bangs wide to Osaka's backhand and then comes to the net to smash the volley to get to deuce. She then grabs the advantage only for Osaka to come up with insane depth on her shots to put Azarenka off and take it back to deuce.

Sep 13, 2020 2:45 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 5-3* Victoria Azarenka | 15-30 down, Azarenka played a brilliant rally, injecting a lot of pace in her shots to win the point. But Osaka then served up an ace to get to game point. Azarenka challenged it and was sure that it was wide but it had just caught the line. Osaka then second-served in the middle that Azarenka returned in the centre and the Japanese jumped right on it and bouldered a backhand to win the point.

Sep 13, 2020 2:41 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 3-3* Victoria Azarenka | A very loose service game from Azarenka, where she made errors very quickly and Osaka did not even had to rally too much to win points. Is this the turnaround that Osaka needed? Azarenka sends a backhand wide to get broken!

Sep 13, 2020 2:38 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 3-3* Victoria Azarenka | Finally a 40-love hold for Osaka and looks like she is finally getting some rhythm. Osaka's service stats have improved remarkably in this second set and that is benefitting her. However, Azarenka remains ahead on return statistics.

Sep 13, 2020 2:36 am (IST)

Here are the service stats of both Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. While Osaka's serves are faster and more powerful, Azarenka's is more consistent.

Sep 13, 2020 2:35 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 2-3* Victoria Azarenka | Azarenka will not allow Osaka to go any easy! She continues to stay focussed and maintain the consistency in her game to peg Osaka behind.

Sep 13, 2020 2:32 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 2-2* Victoria Azarenka | Azarenka is not making it any easier for Osaka, she is just returning with so much consistency that the Japanese is having to go for that one extra shot and a good one. However, Osaka manages to hold her serve and level things up.

Sep 13, 2020 2:29 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 1-2* Victoria Azarenka | Step one for Osaka as she tries to get back in this match, she breaks back Azarenka with a couple of good forehands and Azarenka spraying hers away! We are back on serve in this second set.

Sep 13, 2020 2:25 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 0-2* Victoria Azarenka | What a nighmarish start of the second set for Osaka! She gets broken once again to give a massive advantage to Azarenka! Azarenka is super focussed out there and is returning and serving so well that Osaka is just chasing.

Sep 13, 2020 2:22 am (IST)

Here are the statistics from the first set. Osaka's non-firing first serves have been her bane, along with a slew of unforced errors.

Sep 13, 2020 2:20 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-6, 0-1* Victoria Azarenka | Azarenka starts the second set from where she left off the first. Even though Osaka got herself fairly into the service game, Azarenka was on top of the points and took her chances without much fuss.

Sep 13, 2020 2:17 am (IST)

Victoria Azarenka is in the zone! A beautiful backhand winner from her and she breaks Osaka for the third time in the first set to seal it 6-1 in just 26 minutes. Azarenka has been taking charge and creating points for herself while Osaka seems very edgy and is not having a good time out there.

Sep 13, 2020 2:13 am (IST)

Osaka's first serve percentage has been a major problem so far while Azarenka's ability to make returns has also troubled the Japanese. Azarenka is doing extremely well to keep a calm head and keep returning to put Osaka off!

Sep 13, 2020 2:11 am (IST)

Naomi Osaka 1-5* Victoria Azarenka | It has been an extremely unexpected performance from Osaka so far. Azarenka has even had to do too much with Osaka making 11 unforced errors. She makes another to let Azarenka go up 40-15 and then drops her racquet in frustration. Azarenka would be happy with this right now! However, Osaka gets herself to deuce with a good volley but then Azarenka come up with a slow backhand slice to force an error out of Osaka to get to advantage. Azarenka then seals the game as Osaka makes another forehand error!

Osaka and Azarenka both have been playing clean tennis from the baseline. Osaka - whose coach used to work with Azarenka - relies mainly on her big forehand, and Azarenka's top stroke is her backhand. One intriguing element should be Osaka's serving against Azarenka's returning. Osaka ranks No. 2 in the 128-woman field by winning 93 per cent of her service games, 65 of 70; Azarenka ranks No. 2 by winning 55 per cent of her return games, 31 of 56.

Osaka has lost three sets in the five matches she has played so far. She beat Jennifer Brady in the semi-final 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3 to make the final. For Azarenka, she has lost two sets in five matches and completed a comeback 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Serena Williams in the semi-final to get her first Slam win over the American and make her first final in 7 years.

