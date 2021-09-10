US Open 2021: British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu Makes Tennis History as She Reaches Final

Britain’s 18-year-old Emma Raducanu took a slice in the history of tennis as she made the women’s singles final of the US Open 2021 on Friday. She beat 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a dominating performance to set up a teen final against Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. As she made the final, Raducanu became the first qualifier ever in the history of the game, men’s or women’s, to reach the final of a major. Raducanu made the main draw after coming out of the qualifiers and beat Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals and Sakkari in the semis to make the unexpected final.

The women’s singles final is now going to be an affair between two teenagers, an unseeded Fernandez and a qualifier Raducanu.

“Honestly, the time here in New York has gone so fast. I have just been taking each day and before you know it, three weeks later, I am in the final, and I can’t really believe it," Raducanu said in the on-court interview after the match.

Former British No.1 Tim Henman was by Raducanu’s side and the teen thanked him for supporting her throughout.

“Tim is honestly such a big inspiration. He has been helping me, telling me to treat each point and in these moments, you can’t get ahead of yourself. Tim has done so much for British tennis and me."

When asked whether Leylah’s win earlier in the day gave her the inspiration to put up a performance like that, Raducanu said her whole focus was only on herself and her game.

“Honestly, today I wasn’t thinking about anyone else except myself. But yes, I want to thank my team, WTA and everyone at home for all their support. I wouldn’t have been here without them," she said.

Raducanu thanked the crowd for all the support she has felt and said she was excited to play a night match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Since I have been here in New York for my first round in the qualifiers, I have got so much support, you guys have made me feel at home. Playing under the lights at Ashe is an iconic moment in tennis and I was just so excited. Thank you so much for coming out."

Raducanu played down on expectations on her come the final and said she was only a qualifier. “Is there any expectation? I am a qualifier on paper, so no expectations."

