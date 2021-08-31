US Open 2021: Complete Schedule of Fourth Grand Slam of Year

The fourth Grand Slam of the year – US Open 2021 – kicked off on Monday in style as tennis stars from across the globe started their bid to become the United States champion. However, this time around some big names from both men’s and women’s fields will be missing. In the men’s section, the biggest absentee will be the US Open 2020 champion Dominic Thiem and 20-time Grand Slam winners – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal due to their respective injuries. In the absence of Federer, Nadal and Thiem, Novak Djokovic is the favourites to lift the 21st Grand Slam of his career.

Meanwhile, for the first time since 2003, Williams sisters – Serena and Venus – will not be participating in the US Open. While Serena withdrew her name due to a hamstring injury, her big sister, Venus is currently nursing a leg injury.

The 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was also forced to withdraw her name after she tested positive for coronavirus.

In women’s field, four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is the hot favourite to take the title home.

Here is the complete schedule of the US Open 2021:

First Round: August 30, August 31 and September 1

Second Round: September 1, September 2 and September 3

Third Round: September 3, September 4 and September 5

Round of 16: September 5, September 6 and September 7

Quarterfinals: September 7, September 8 and September 9

Semifinal:

September 9: Women’s semis (both semifinals), time: 04:30 am (IST)

September 11: Men’s semi-finals, time: 12:30 am (IST)

September 12: Men’s semifinals, time: 04:30 am (IST)

Final:

September 12: Women’s final, time: 01:30 am (IST)

September 13: Men’s final, time: 01:30 am (IST)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here