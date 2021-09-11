US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic to Play for Calendar Slam as He Faces Medvedev in Final

Novak Djokovic reached the brink of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969 on Friday by defeating Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the US Open semi-finals. Top-ranked Djokovic ousted the German fourth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach Sunday’s championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

One more victory will give the 34-year-old Serbian star the first calendar-year Slam since Rod Laver did it 52 years ago.

