US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic to Play for Calendar Slam as He Faces Medvedev in Final

Novak Djokovic made the US Open final. (AP Photo)

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic battled past Alexander Zverev in five sets to set up the final against Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic reached the brink of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969 on Friday by defeating Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the US Open semi-finals. Top-ranked Djokovic ousted the German fourth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach Sunday’s championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

One more victory will give the 34-year-old Serbian star the first calendar-year Slam since Rod Laver did it 52 years ago.

first published:September 11, 2021, 09:01 IST