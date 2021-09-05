CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Sports » US Open 2021: Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig Pair Reaches Men's Doubles Pre-Quarterfinals
1-MIN READ

US Open 2021: Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig Pair Reaches Men's Doubles Pre-Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna (R) and Ivan Dodig reached the US Open pre-quarters. (AITA Photo)

Rohan Bopanna (R) and Ivan Dodig reached the US Open pre-quarters. (AITA Photo)

Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig advanced to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with a three-set win over the French pair of Hugo Nys of Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech.

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig advanced to the men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals with a three-set win over the pair of Hugo Nys of Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech of France here. The 14th seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-3 4-6 6-4 over their unseeded rivals in one hour and 56 minutes on Saturday night. Bopanna and Dodig converted all three break chances they earned and also saved three of the five breakpoints they faced.

They next face fourth seeds Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain, the Australian Open runners-up this season. Bopanna is the only Indian player surviving in the tournament as Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina exited the women’s doubles after losing their respective first round matches. Mirza also fell at the first hurdle of the mixed doubles event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 05, 2021, 14:41 IST