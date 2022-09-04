US Open 2022: Cameron Norrie Defeats Danish Holger to Move Into the Fourth Round

World number seven Cameron Norrie of Britain defeated Danish Holger Rune in a three-setter in the third round match at the US Open on Saturday, September 3.

The British star defeated the Danish to secure a 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 win and move into the fourth round, where he will play either Canadian Denis Shapovalov or Russian Andrey Rublev.

Norrie, the Wimbledon semi-finalist, had already defeated Rune twice this year and ensured his winning formula against the Danish. Norrie made 22 unforced errors to his opponent Rune’s 43.

In the third round, Rune saved 11 of the 18 break points but couldn’t come past the third set when Norrie dominated without dropping a single first-serve point.

Norrie has had a strong run in the recent past as he reached the Cincinnati Open semi-final and is now moving ahead in the US Open 2022.

After winning over Rune, Norrie said, “Holge is not easy. He can go through patches where he is playing pretty passively and then he hits aggressively, so you have to be ready for anything

“He has great hands and defends really well at times. I think I stayed a lot calmer than he did throughout the big moments in the match.”

He further added, “My goal today was to get to two hours and then start the match from then. When it hit two hours I broke to go 2-1 in the third and I pointed to Facu and said, ‘Now the match starts, I feel great.”

While in an another match, world number nine and two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza suffered a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(10) defeat at the hands of number 21 seed Petra Kvitova in the third round match.

US Open 2022 is going in full swing, though the charm has been a little low after Serena Williams’ knockout from both singles and doubles tournament. However, in an another excitement, Rafael Nadal defeated close friend Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 for the 18th time to reach the US Open fourth round on Saturday and world number one Iga Swiatek made the last 16 for a second successive year. Next up for Australian and French Open champion is 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe for a place in the quarter-finals.

