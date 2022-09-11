US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch?

A new tennis star will be born on Sunday when Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud face-off in the blockbuster US Open final. It is very rare to find that none of the Big 3 of tennis will feature in the US Open final. But Alcaraz and Ruud have made sure that the absence of Federer or Nadal isn’t felt. Both Alcaraz and Ruud have produced riveting tennis over the last two weeks to leave the tennis fans asking for more. Ahead of the final, there is very little to choose between Alcaraz and Ruud.

Carlos Alcaraz is in the form of his life. He defeated Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling five-set semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In fact, Alcaraz has now played three five-set matches on the trot. Therefore, the question will be if he has enough energy left in his tank. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud has been more clinical in dispatching his opponents and has spent less time on court than the Spaniard. Although Clay is Ruud’s best surface, the Norwegian has showcased great defence and blunted several big-hitting players in this year’s US open. The winner of Sunday’s clash will be crowned the world no.1. With such high stakes, the US Open final promises to be a great contest.

Ahead of the US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, here is all you need to know:

On what date the US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will be played?

The US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will be played on September 11, Sunday.

Where will the US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud take place?

The US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City.

What time will the US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud begin?

The US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will begin at 1:30 am IST, on September 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud?

The US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming online of the US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud?

The US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

