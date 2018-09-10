US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic

A day after the much talked about incident between the chair umpire Carlos Ramos and Serena Williams in the Women’s Singles final at the US Open, men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic was pulled up for a time violation during the final on Sunday night. Only, Djokovic had exceeded the time limit for a third time when he was called for a code violation.That wasn’t all, the Serbian, who won in straight sets against Argentine Juan Martin del Potro lost his temper and smashed his racked in the third set when he had his serve broken. Djokovic though was not docked a point by the chair umpire Alison Hughes.The ignorance towards the rules with regards to one of men’s tennis’ most prolific players comes, both in terms of Grand Slams and economics, 24 hours after Serena Williams alleged sexism was rife in the sport and she was the victim."I think it was a very excited crowd at times," Chris Widmaier, managing director of the USTA's corporate communications, told ESPN. "It was very loud and somewhat disruptive of the rhythm for both players at times, and I think the chair ump took that into consideration, and we are very comfortable with how she handled that match.""A lot of discretion is provided to the chair ump to make their decision throughout the match. I thought Alison did a fine job officiating the men's final. It's a heightened environment: men's final, two very popular players, Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. Ultimately, we are comfortable with how the match was handled."On Sunday, tournament officials fined Williams $17,000. And soon after the WTA Chief Steve Simon came out in support of the Serena. In a statement he said, "The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men vs. women and is committed to working with the sport to ensure that all players are treated the same. We do not believe that this was done last night."After the final, del Potro was asked in the press conference about the hypocrisy on display in terms of officiating. "I don't know what's can I say about that," the veteran Del Potro said. "I was sad for Serena because she's a great champion. She gives to this sport a lot. But Naomi deserved to win. She's a great champion."Of course, the final was not the final that everybody expected. But I agree that the girls have to be treated as the men, win the same money. They made big effort to play these kind of tournaments, and they deserve to have the same treatment as us."Basically, Serena is one of the greatest players of the history. I wish all the best to her because she's so nice. We want to watch her keep playing the Slams.""Look, I love Serena, first of all. I really felt for her yesterday," Djokovic said in his after the final in his news conference. "Tough thing for a chair umpire to deal with as well. We have to empathize with him. Everyone was in a very awkward situation [Saturday]. A lot of emotions. Serena was crying. Naomi was crying. It was really, really tough."But I have my personal opinion that maybe the chair umpire should not have pushed Serena to the limit, especially in a Grand Slam final. Just maybe changed -- not maybe, but he did change the course of the match. [It] was, in my opinion, maybe unnecessary. We all go through our emotions, especially when you're fighting for a Grand Slam trophy."