US Open: Ankita Raina Loses to Denisa Allertova and Crashes Out of Qualifying

Ankita Raina lost to Denisa Allertova in a thrilling three-set clash, to bow out in the second round of qualifying at the US Open.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
US Open: Ankita Raina Loses to Denisa Allertova and Crashes Out of Qualifying
New York: India's top women's singles player Ankita Raina crashed out of the women's singles US Open qualifying event after a hard-fought three-set loss to Czech Republic's Denisa Allertova.

The world No 194 went down 7-6(5), 4-6, 2-6 to her Czech rival in a match that lasted two hours and 17 minutes, on Wednesday night.

Ankita won the first set in a tie-breaker but failed to keep her momentum as Allertova broke the Indian to take the second set comfortably.

In the decider, Ankita was broken again as she conceded the match.

Sumit Nagal is the only Indian left in the qualifiers. He is scheduled to play Peter Polansky of Canada in the second round of the qualifiers.

