US Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov Beat 4th Seeded Pair in Round 1, Paes-Duran Exit
US Open 2019: Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of men's doubles with a straight sets win over French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.
File photo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov. (Photo Credit: Rogers Cup)
New York: India experienced a mixed day at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the men's doubles second round with Denis Shapovalov but Leander Paes made a first-round exit with Guillermo Duran here.
Bopanna and his Canadian partner knocked out formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-1 in just 55 minutes on Friday night.
Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve twice but broke their rivals six times out of seven chances.
Paes and Argentina's Guillermo Duran lost 5-7, 2-6 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway's Casper Ruud.
Divij Sharan and Monaco's Hugo Nys had also lost their first round to Robert Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis on Thursday.
