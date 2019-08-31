US Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov Beat 4th Seeded Pair in Round 1, Paes-Duran Exit

New York: India experienced a mixed day at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the men's doubles second round with Denis Shapovalov but Leander Paes made a first-round exit with Guillermo Duran here.

Bopanna and his Canadian partner knocked out formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-1 in just 55 minutes on Friday night.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve twice but broke their rivals six times out of seven chances.

Paes and Argentina's Guillermo Duran lost 5-7, 2-6 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway's Casper Ruud.

Divij Sharan and Monaco's Hugo Nys had also lost their first round to Robert Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis on Thursday.

