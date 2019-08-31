Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

US Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov Beat 4th Seeded Pair in Round 1, Paes-Duran Exit

US Open 2019: Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of men's doubles with a straight sets win over French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
US Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov Beat 4th Seeded Pair in Round 1, Paes-Duran Exit
File photo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov. (Photo Credit: Rogers Cup)
New York: India experienced a mixed day at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the men's doubles second round with Denis Shapovalov but Leander Paes made a first-round exit with Guillermo Duran here.

Bopanna and his Canadian partner knocked out formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-1 in just 55 minutes on Friday night.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve twice but broke their rivals six times out of seven chances.

Paes and Argentina's Guillermo Duran lost 5-7, 2-6 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway's Casper Ruud.

Divij Sharan and Monaco's Hugo Nys had also lost their first round to Robert Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis on Thursday.

