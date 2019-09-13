US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Pulls Out of Pan Pacific Open
Bianca Andreescu, who defeated Serena Williams to the 2019 US Open, pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open with a right leg injury.
Bianca Andreescu won the US Open on her main draw debut. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from next week's Pan Pacific Open in Osaka with a right leg injury, the 19-year-old Canadian said on Friday.
World number five Andreescu was joined in pulling out of the tournament by French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova, who is battling a left wrist injury, and Flushing Meadows semi-finalist Belinda Bencic, who has a left foot problem.
"I'm sorry to have to miss the Toray Pan Pacific Open this year," Andreescu, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam by defeating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final last week in New York, told the WTA website.
"I know it's the biggest women's tennis event in Japan and one I look forward to playing in future. Hope to see you all soon."
As a result of the pullouts, American Alison Riske, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Puerto Rico's Monica Puig will move into the main draw of the Sept. 16-22 tournament.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser