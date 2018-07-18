GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
US Open Champions to Get 3.8 million USD Each

The US Open women’s and men’s singles champions will each get $3.8 million and the Grand Slam tennis tournament’s total prize money will rise to $53 million.

Associated Press

Updated:July 18, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
Rafael Nadal poses with the championship trophy after defeating Kevin Anderson during their Men's Singles finals match in the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Getty Images)
The US Tennis Association said Tuesday that other increases include $700,000 for the winning teams in men’s and women’s doubles, and a total of more than $3 million in prize money for qualifying.

Last year’s singles champions won $3.7 million apiece, and the tournament’s full payout for all events was a then-record $50.4 million.

The USTA says U.S. Open prize money has increased 57 percent since 2013.

Main-draw matches at the year’s last major championship begin on August 27.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
