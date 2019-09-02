US Open: Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Dumped Out by Belinda Bencic in Last 16

New York: Reigning champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the US Open by Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-4 in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Bencic defeated Osaka for the third time in as many meetings this year and will play Croatian 23rd seed Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals. Osaka will lose the number one ranking to Ashleigh Barty as a result of the loss.

"The challenge cannot be bigger against Naomi. I had to be at the top of my game and I'm really pleased how well I handled my nerves at the end," said Bencic, who also beat Osaka at Indian Wells and Madrid.

"I'm trying to play like chess and make it tactical on the court," she added. "Taking the serve early, trying to anticipate because she has so much power."

Back in the QF! 💪@BelindaBencic defeats World No. 1 Osaka 7-5, 6-4 to reach the QF stage in Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2014...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/U77E34blRi — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2019

Bencic, 22, equaled her best at a Grand Slam having reached the last eight on her US Open debut in 2014. Osaka's exit means there will be four different women's Grand Slam winners in a season for the third consecutive year, a first in the Open era.

VEKIC MAKES SEMIS

Croatia's Donna Vekic saved a match point to advance to the US Open quarter-finals on Monday by defeating Germany's Julia Goerges 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-3.

The victory sends the 23rd seed into a Wednesday quarter-final against Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic, who upset top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka in another fourth-round match.

