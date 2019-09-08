US Open 2019 Final LIVE Streaming Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast of Men's Singles Final

Three-time champion Rafael Nadal will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in 2019 US Open men's singles final on Sunday at 1.30AM. The 33-year-old Spaniard, who is looking for a 19th Grand Slam title, will be fighting for his fourth US Open title. The US Open 2019 Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles final will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world No.2 registered a 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini to make it to the US Open final. Daniil Medvedev, who has made it to his first Grand Slam final, beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-finals.

