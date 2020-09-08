US Open Glance: Men's Bracket Moves On From Djokovic Default

NEW YORK: A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

The man who benefited from Novak Djokovics U.S. Open disqualification, Pablo Carreo Busta, heads into the quarterfinals to face Denis Shapovalov, a 21-year-old from Canada. In the other mens quarterfinal for the top half of the draw, No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev faces No. 27 Borna Coric. In womens action Tuesday, two Americans will both be trying to reach their first Grand Slam semifinal. Shelby Rogers has to go up against two-time major champion Naomi Osaka, while No. 28 Jennifer Brady plays No. 23 Yulia Putintseva. Osaka won the 2018 championship in New York, then the 2019 Australian Open. She and Serena Williams, whose quarterfinal will be Wednesday, are the only past title winners at Flushing Meadows who are left in singles competition this year.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).

MONDAYS WEATHER

Sunny. High of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Mens fourth round: No. 2 Dominic Thiem beat No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1; No. 21 Alex de Minaur beat Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2;

Womens fourth round: No. 3 Serena Williams beat No. 15 Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3; Tsvetana Pironkova beat Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

16 Number of years since the men’s quarterfinals at any Grand Slam tournament did not include at least one of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I have to be deadly honest: I wasn’t brave enough in the third set.” Sakkari, who was up a break on Williams at 2-0 in the final set before losing.

