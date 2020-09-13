US Open Glance: Thiem Vs. Zverev In Final For 1st Slam Title

NEW YORK: A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

When Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev meet in the U.S. Open final, one will emerge as a first-time Grand Slam champion, something mens tennis hasnt seen in six years. This is Thiems fourth major title match — he is 0-2 against Rafael Nadal, 0-1 against Novak Djokovic in past attempts — and Zverevs debut in a Slam final. It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Roger Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, who had combined to win the past 13 major trophies and 56 of the last 67. Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who is ranked No. 3 and seeded No. 2 in New York. Zverev is a 23-year-old from Germany who is ranked No. 7 and seeded No. 5. One matchup within the matchup to look for is Zverevs big serving against Thiems tough returning.

SUNDAYS FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

SATURDAYS WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius).

SATURDAYS WOMENS FINAL

No. 4 Noami Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

1994 — The last time a woman dropped the first set of the U.S. Open final and came back to win, the way Osaka did; Arantxa Sanchez Vicario did that against Steffi Graf 26 years ago.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I wasnt really thinking about winning, I was just thinking about competing. Somehow, I ended up with the trophy. Osaka.

