English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Open: I Know What's Happening With my Knee, Will Keep Fighting, Says Devastated Rafael Nadal
Devastated Rafael Nadal vowed the knee injury that forced him out of the US Open semi-finals on Friday won't stop him chasing more Grand Slam glory.
(Image: Aus Open/Twitter)
Loading...
Devastated Rafael Nadal vowed the knee injury that forced him out of the US Open semi-finals on Friday won't stop him chasing more Grand Slam glory.
The Spaniard, his world number one ranking still safe, said the trouble was the familiar tendinitis he's dealt with for a decade -- unpredictable but not career-threatening.
"I know what I have," he said after limping off Arthur Ashe Stadium having lost two sets to third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro. "I know what is going on with the knee. I know how I have to work to be better as soon as possible."
But it was clearly galling for the player famed for his fighting spirit to hobble out of a second Grand Slam of 2018, having retired in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic with a torn inner hip muscle.
"It's not about losing, it's about not having the chance to fight for it," he said.
"I'm having two great years," added Nadal, who was trying to complete a French Open-US Open double for the second straight season. "Last year was a fantastic year. This year has been a fantastic year until this moment. I lost four matches. Two of them I had to retire."
The frustration isn't new for Nadal.
"I feel that I fought all my career against these kind of things too," added the 32-year-old, who has missed at least eight Grand Slams due to injury since his major debut at Wimbledon in 2003.
That hasn't stopped him amassing 17 Grand Slam titles, three short of Swiss great Roger Federer's record 20.
"It's tough, these moments, but on the other hand I'm going to keep going and I'm going to keep working hard to keep having opportunities."
Nadal's injuries have run the gamut, from the start of his elite career.
An elbow injury in 2003 prevented his expected French Open debut that year and a stress fracture in one ankle kept him out of Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2004.
He's nursed foot, back and wrist injuries, adductor and abdominal trouble. And through it all the tendninits in his knees has periodically slowed him.
"All my career everybody said that because of my style, I will have a short career," he noted. "I'm still here.
"I'm still here because I love what I am doing. I still have the passion for the game.
"I'm going to keep fighting and working hard to keep enjoying this tour and keep having chances to compete at the highest level. So that's all."
The Spaniard, his world number one ranking still safe, said the trouble was the familiar tendinitis he's dealt with for a decade -- unpredictable but not career-threatening.
"I know what I have," he said after limping off Arthur Ashe Stadium having lost two sets to third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro. "I know what is going on with the knee. I know how I have to work to be better as soon as possible."
But it was clearly galling for the player famed for his fighting spirit to hobble out of a second Grand Slam of 2018, having retired in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic with a torn inner hip muscle.
"It's not about losing, it's about not having the chance to fight for it," he said.
"I'm having two great years," added Nadal, who was trying to complete a French Open-US Open double for the second straight season. "Last year was a fantastic year. This year has been a fantastic year until this moment. I lost four matches. Two of them I had to retire."
The frustration isn't new for Nadal.
"I feel that I fought all my career against these kind of things too," added the 32-year-old, who has missed at least eight Grand Slams due to injury since his major debut at Wimbledon in 2003.
That hasn't stopped him amassing 17 Grand Slam titles, three short of Swiss great Roger Federer's record 20.
"It's tough, these moments, but on the other hand I'm going to keep going and I'm going to keep working hard to keep having opportunities."
Nadal's injuries have run the gamut, from the start of his elite career.
An elbow injury in 2003 prevented his expected French Open debut that year and a stress fracture in one ankle kept him out of Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2004.
He's nursed foot, back and wrist injuries, adductor and abdominal trouble. And through it all the tendninits in his knees has periodically slowed him.
"All my career everybody said that because of my style, I will have a short career," he noted. "I'm still here.
"I'm still here because I love what I am doing. I still have the passion for the game.
"I'm going to keep fighting and working hard to keep enjoying this tour and keep having chances to compete at the highest level. So that's all."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open: Rafael Nadal Quits After Knee Injury; Juan Martin Del Potro to Face Novak Djokovic for Title
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Kolkata Airport Got a Rainbow After SC Finally Decriminalised Homosexuality
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...