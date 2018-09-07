US Open: 'I love you', Naomi Osaka Tells Final Opponent Serena Williams

Naomi Osaka told US Open title opponent Serena Williams "I love you" just moments after she became the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final.The 20-year-old breakout star of the tournament swept into the record books and Saturday's championship match against the 23-time major winner with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Madison Keys, the runner-up in 2017.When asked on court what she told herself as she served for the match, she said: "Don't double fault"."Why," asked the interviewer. "Serena," replied the charismatic Osaka."I love you, Serena," she added before adding "I love you, mom; I love everybody".Osaka, the 20th seed, has met and defeated Williams once -- at Miami in March.Keys had beaten Osaka three times out of three before Thursday's semi-final but the 14th seed admitted she had been completely over-powered."I thought I could get a break but every time she would hit an ace or a big shot," said the 23-year-old."It was difficult. You think she's going to let up but she didn't. She was very impressive."