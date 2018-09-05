English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Open: Indian Contention Ends as Rohan Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin Crash Out in Men’s Doubles
For Indian tennis fans hoping to see a compatriot achieve success at this year’s US Open there is disappointing news as Rohan Bopanna and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin have crashed out of the Men’s doubles in the at the quarter-final stage.
The Indo-French pair who were seeded 15th at the tournament came into the last eight tie high on confidence, but had their task cut out against more able and higher seeded opponents in Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal from Colombia.
Farah and Cabal were on their game from the word go. In the first set, the Colombian pair, seeded fifth, dropped only four first serve points and managed to win their break point while, Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin failed to get their game going and lost the first set 6-3.
In the second set, the Indo-French pair were not only guilty of gifting points with double faults, but also, allowed their opponents to dominate and run away with the game. The Colombians smashed almost double the number of winners as compared to their opponents, who wilted under pressure with eight unforced errors in the set.
Farah and Cabal wrapped up the second set with relative ease at 6-4 to win the tie in straight sets in 70 minutes.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
