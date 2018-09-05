US Open: John Isner's 67 Winners, 52 Unforced Errors, 26 Aces -- And 11 Shirts

John Isner hit big numbers in his US Open quarter-final defeat to Juan Martin del Potro, including having to change his shirt 11 times in New York's crushing heat and humidity.The 33-year-old slumped to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 loss to the 2009 champion from Argentina, ending home hopes of a first men's champion since 2003.But it was his and del Potro's struggles with the heat which dominated conversation after the gruelling 3 hour 31 minute match on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium which had witnessed the demise of Roger Federer the previous evening.With the extreme heat rule allowing for a 10-minute respite between the third and fourth sets, both men took full advantage."I had to change my shirt 11 times in the match," said Isner."I weigh 238 pounds, so I have always said it's pretty difficult to play in hot conditions, for me especially, because I weigh a lot and I sweat a lot."It takes its toll on bigger guys. Whenever I have seen Juan maybe struggle in the heat or on TV and it looks like he's gassed out there, I can always relate."Federer complained that he had struggled to breathe in the almost airless conditions inside the arena as he slumped to a shock defeat to John Millman, the world number 55 on Monday."I have never seen Roger sweat ever. If he's sweating a lot and has to change clothes, then you know it's pretty humid out there," said Isner.