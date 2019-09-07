Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Sports
US Open: Juan Sebastian Cabal-Robert Farah Become 1st South American Pair in Open Era to Win Title

US Open 2019: Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah won their second straight Grand Slam men's doubles title.

AFP

Updated:September 7, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
US Open: Juan Sebastian Cabal-Robert Farah Become 1st South American Pair in Open Era to Win Title
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah won the US Open men's doubles title in straight sets. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New York: Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah won their second consecutive Grand Slam men's doubles title on Friday, capturing the US Open crown.

The reigning Wimbledon champions defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 7-5 in the championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It has been unreal," Farah said. "Is this a dream? What's going on here? It's just unbelievable. It cannot get more amazing than this."

Cabal and Farah became the first duo from South America in the Open Era to claim the US title.

Cabal and Farah dedicated their championship run to Spanish businessman Roberto Cocheteux, who assembled their team and sponsors them. He died only days before the start of the US Open.

"It's amazing. We're living a dream," Cabal said. "But it was really difficult times two weeks ago. We play for him. Hopefully he's in the sky watching us and resting in peace."

It was the first loss as a team for Granollers and Zeballos, who won their debut at Montreal last month and reached the US Open final in only their second event together.

"Is very special moment for both of us," Granollers said. "It's sad for us but it's great to reach the final here."

