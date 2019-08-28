US Open: Pliskova Sprints into Round 3, Dimitrov Advances as Coric Withdraws
US Open 2019: Karolina Pliskova beat Mariam Bolkvadze to enter the third round. Borna Coric withdrew with a lower back injury ahead of his match against Grigor Dimitrov.
Karolina Pliskova eased into the third round of US Open. (Photo Credit: @WTA)
New York: Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up, became the first woman to qualify for the third round on a rain-hit Wednesday after making quick work of Georgian qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze.
Third seed Pliskova smacked nine aces in a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 66 minutes to maintain her push to regain the world number one ranking.
The 27-year-old needs to reach at least the quarter-finals in New York to stand a chance of usurping reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka at the top.
Croatian 12th seed Borna Coric pulled out of his scheduled second-round tie against Grigor Dimitrov at the US Open on Wednesday due to a lower back injury.
The walkover sends former world number three Dimitrov through to face the winner of Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas or Polish lucky loser Kamil Majchrzak for a place in the last 16.
Coric defeated Russian Evgeny Donskoy 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-0 in his opening match and was attempting to make round three in New York for a third straight year.
Dimitrov's best runs at Flushing Meadows came when he reached the fourth round in 2014 and 2016.
NISHIKORI ADVANCES
Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori advanced to the US Open third round on Wednesday following a gritty 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over American Bradley Klahn.
The first man into Round 3. ☝️
🇯🇵 @keinishikori defeats Bradley Klahn 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Pt3Kh1dlEs
— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 28, 2019
Steady rain restricted play to the two main show courts to start the day at Flushing Meadows, where Nishikori, the 2014 runner-up, needed five match points to eventually oust 108th-ranked Klahn.
Nishikori has reached the quarter-finals at each of the Grand Slams so far this year.
