US Open: Kei Nishikori, Karolina Pliskova Enter Round 2 in Constrasting Fashion

New York: Kei Nishikori became the first player into the second round at the U.S. Open when qualifier Marco Trungelliti had to retire with the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up leading 6-1, 4-1.

Nishikori is the No. 7 seed this year after reaching the semifinals in Flushing Meadows last year.

Trungelliti, an Argentine playing in his first Grand Slam main-draw match since the 2018 French Open, needed treatment on his upper body during a changeover in the second set. He then whacked a ball in frustration after a serve hit the net, and said he couldn't continue playing.

Trungelliti was the key witness in a match-fixing probe that resulted in the three Argentine players receiving bans for gambling-related activities. Best known of the three was Nicolas Kicker, at No. 84, the highest-ranked player convicted so far of fixing matches.

On the other hand, Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame compatriot and qualifier Tereza Martincova in two tie-breaks in her opening match at the US Open on Monday.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at Flushing Meadows, advanced 7-6(6), 7-6(3) to set up a second-round meeting with American Bernarda Pera or Georgian qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze.

OTHER RESULTS:

Dusan Lajovic (SRB x27) bt Steve Darcis (BEL) 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

Bradley Klahn (USA) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Rebecca Peterson (SWE) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-3, 6-3

Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x27) 7-6 (8), 6-2

Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-3, 6-1

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x12) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-3, 6-3

